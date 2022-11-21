"It can only inspire us" - G2 Gozen's Glance on playing against Shopify in VCT Game Changers Berlin Grand Final

The VCT Game Changers Championship: Berlin 2022 finally came to an end on Sunday, with G2 Gozen taking the trophy home. They have proven to be an incredible roster as they went through the entire tournament without taking a single loss.

G2 Gozen faced the popular North American roster of Shopify Rebellion GC in the Grand Final of VCT GC. After a rocky start, G2 made a spectacular comeback that left viewers and fans shocked. Five days of intense competition featured eight teams from their respective regions competing against each other, but only the best team came out on top in the end.

The talented team from the EMEA region shared their thoughts and answered a few questions for fans in the post-match press conference.

Glance from G2 Gozen speaks about the wondeful competition and teams in the VCT Game Changers Championship: Berlin 2022

Anastasiya "Glance" Anisimova is a Russian professional Valorant player who currently plays for G2 Gozen. Known for playing Controller Agents like Viper, Omen, and Brimstone, she has been a consistent player for her team and has made some amazing plays in recent tournaments.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Glance was asked which team was the most fun to play against in the VCT GC Berlin series. To this question, she responded:

"Shopify, I mean even when we were watching them playing, they have so much fun. Especially Sonder, she is super happy to just be on stage and show her game. She is also super young, and it can only inspire us. And they play like they have nothing to lose and maybe that's the reason why they took the first two maps, with such confidence."

Glance added to her previous statement by expressing how confident Shopify Rebellion GC seemed to her:

"They are a really fun and hardworking team, I would say."

In the Grand Final of VCT Game Changers Berlin, the two best contenders of the event faced off against each other. After making a spectacular comeback from the lower bracket, Shopify Rebellion GC secured their slot for the final matchup against G2 Gozen.

G2 also had an exceptional run and never dropped into the lower bracket. In fact, the strong EMEA team defeated X10 Sapphire, Cloud9 White, and Team Liquid Brazil in a row. During the Grand Final matchup, G2 Gozen's performance was slightly shaky in the first two maps as Shopify Rebellion GC started off really strong.

However, the G2 roster quickly turned the game around on Ascent. The EMEA roster took the third map by storm as Shopify Rebellion lost the next two maps. The shocking comeback came as no surprise to their loyal fans as G2 Gozen is well-known for being a consistent team.

The VCT Game Changers Championship Berlin series was a phenomenal experience as the eight participating teams had an incredible journey on the LAN stage in Germany. The live crowd and the atmosphere was a fascinating experience for both fans and the players.

Riot Games has successfully delivered a solid experience by hosting the Game Changers series, with many fans expressing their desire to see similar events in the future.

