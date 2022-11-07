How to get the 2022 VCT Game Changers Card in Valorant

The Valorant Game Changers Championship is just around the corner. As part of this professional esports tournament, all fans are eligible to receive exciting rewards during the event.

This is the first global event of the Game Changers series where eight of the best teams from across the world will compete for a chance to be crowned the International Champion.

Valorant is a newcomer to the FPS esports scene. The game has been consistently expanding, and it recently finished its second-ever world championship event called Valorant Champions Tour, in which the top 16 teams from around the world competed for a $1 million prize pool.

This article takes a closer look into the process of getting 2022 VCT Game Changers Cards during the Championship.

A guide to obtain the 2022 VCT Game Changers Card in Valorant

The Game Changers Championship is the official competitive esports event for Valorant teams, where they battle it out to establish their supremacy on the scene.

The event will begin on November 15 and will run until November 20, where teams from North America (2 teams), Brazil (1 team), EMEA (2 teams), APAC (1 team), LATAM (1 team), and East Asia (1 team) will be facing each other in Berlin.

2022 VCT Game Changers Card (Image via Riot Games)

All fans will be able to earn a free in-game title and a card by watching the Game Changers Championship through to the finals. To receive the special card, players will need to do the following:

Connect your Riot Games Account to your YouTube/Twitch account and have drops enabled. After doing so, watch a live game during finals on November 20 via Valorant's official YouTube/Twitch handles.

After accomplishing the above two steps, all fans will be eligible to receive the free in-game items.

When and where to watch

Game Changers Championship Berlin Schedule (Image via Riot Games)

Fans can catch their favorite teams live on Valorant's official YouTube and Twitch channels. The matches will be conducted on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, Nov. 15 - 15:00 CET // 6:00 AM PST

- 15:00 CET // 6:00 AM PST Wednesday, Nov. 16 - 15:00 CET // 6:00 AM PST

15:00 CET // 6:00 AM PST Thursday, Nov. 17 - 17:00 CET // 8:00 AM PST

17:00 CET // 8:00 AM PST Friday, Nov. 18 - 15:00 CET // 6:00 AM PST

15:00 CET // 6:00 AM PST Saturday, Nov. 19 - 17:00 CET // 8:00 AM PST Lower Semifinals & Lower Finals

17:00 CET // 8:00 AM PST Lower Semifinals & Lower Finals Sunday, Nov. 20 - 17:00 CET // 8:00 AM PST Grand Final

All the matches will be streamed in many regional languages to ensure no one misses out on the fun as eight of the best teams fight it out for glory.

This is all that fans need to know to get their hands on the 2022 VCT Game Changers Card.

More about Valorant

Valorant is a tactical first-person shooter with two teams of five players, each of whom picks Agents from the available roster. These characters are endowed with special skills and abilities. They can be Duelists, Controllers, Sentinels, or Initiators, each of which have distinct roles in the game.

The goal of the game is accomplished by the players using these Agents, their skills with guns, and abilities, to claim a victory over their enemies.

