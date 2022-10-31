VCT 2022 Game Changers Championship: Schedule, teams, livestream details, and more

Throughout 2022, Valorant teams from all across the world competed in regional competitions for the chance to participate in the first-ever global VCT Game Changers event. The best international teams will compete for regional pride in this upcoming tournament, which will crown the Valorant Game Changers World Champion.

The top eight teams in the world will battle it out in Berlin from November 15 to 20 for the chance to be the first roster to hold the Game Changers Championship trophy. This will feature qualified Game Changers teams competing in a double elimination bracket at a LAN event.

More details about the VCT 2022 Game Changers Championship

Each region has received slots based on their competitiveness and the size of their player population. EMEA and NA each have two slots, accounting for half of the total number of participants. Brazil, Latin America, East Asia, and Asia-Pacific currently have one slot each. The following eight teams will be competing in the tournament for the crown of Valorant Game Changers World Champion:

Cloud9 White

Shopify Rebellion

Guild X

G2 Gozen

Team Liquid Brazil

KRU Fem

X10 Sapphire

FENNEL Female

Schedule details and format revealed

The VCT tournament starts on November 15 and will tentatively end on November 21. The teams will face each other in a double-elimination bracket to earn a spot in the Grand Finals. All the games will be best-of-threes with the exclusion of the Grand Finals, which will be a best-of-five match. The complete schedule of all the matches is listed below:

Day 1

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals 2nd Match, November 15, 2022

Day 2

Upper Bracket Semifinals 2nd Match, November 16, 2022

Day 3

Lower Bracket Round 1, 2nd Match, November 17, 2022

Day 4

Upper Bracket Final November 18, 2022

Lower Bracket Quarterfinals 1st Match, November 18, 2022
Lower Bracket Quarterfinals 2nd Match, November 18, 2022

Day 5

Lower Bracket Semifinal November 19, 2022
Lower Bracket Final November 19, 2022

Day 6

TBD: Grand Final November 20, 2022 - 19:30 IST

Where to watch

The event will take place at the LEC Studio in Berlin with a live audience present for the final two days of November 18 and 20. A limited number of general admission tickets will be available for purchase on Saturday, October 17 at 8:00 am PT/5:00 pm Berlin time.

The matches will also be streamed on VCT's official YouTube and Twitch channels. Interested fans can tune in to watch their favorite team and support them.

VCT Game Changers is a brand new program that will supplement the competitive season by providing women with new opportunities and exposure in the Valorant esports scene. Riot Games is trying to reflect the fact that the competitive Valorant community is both diverse and extremely global.

Through Game Changers, Riot Games hopes to pave the way for a more inclusive and representative VCT.

