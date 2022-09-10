Valorant Tournament mode: Expected release date, features, and more

Riot Games has something big planned for Valorant. Ranked mode or Competitive was added to Valorant shortly after its release, introducing Rank tiers and high-stakes games. Now, the title will now apparently receive a separate tournament mode, according to a tweet by ValorLeaks.
There is still a lot to understand about what this update may offer the game and its community. The section below discusses the mode in great detail.
What will upcoming Valorant Tournament mode be?
The Tournament mode coming to Valorant means it will have its own separate section in 'PLAY'. While Competitive will retain its high-stakes gameplay where players fight for ranks, the Tournament mode is likely to offer something similar.
Tournament mode features
Taking ValorLeaks' latest tweet into account, the Tournament mode will be divided into two separate categories: Tournament and League. Players will also get to earn League Points (LP) by playing the latter. Fans hope that these points will come with certain incentives and offer gamers ways to properly utilize them.
The Tournament mode could make waves in the Valorant community as Riot Games' official blog post mentions under “New Path to Pro” that an update in-game could introduce a type of Competitive mode where teams would get to display their skills and qualify for domestic leagues.
The presence of Leagues in the mode and "New Path to Pro" could bolster how a squad might get to raise their “Team Rank” in certain domestic leaderboards and qualify to play domestic leagues, which in turn would earn them LPs.
Expectations regarding League Points
The simple mention of earning these points by playing League matches has the entire community intrigued. Fans are already weaving wild theories of what could possibly be done with LPs.
@hailsies has a plausible theory on how these LPs can be useful.
@TheZxchAttack offered another way for the points to be used, which involves tournaments.
Concern considering high-stakes nature of mode
Everyone in the community has played solo in ranked matches at least once. The experience of most players was not the best, to say the least. Now, certain concerns follow the leak of this new high-stakes mode, one of which is:
@CermitsX stated how they hope that the new game mode will not allow solo queues or incomplete teams and will only be playable with a full five-stack. His concern is understandable, considering the volatile nature of Ranked matches, which can become one-sided if one or more players on a team decide to give up on winning.
Expected release date of mode
For now, fans can safely build their own theories regarding the mode based on just a three-line tweet. Considering all the previous announcement Riot Games has made, it can be expected that the new Tournament game mode will be released around the time Valorant’s International and Challenger Leagues start in February 2023.
Riot Games has everyone hyped and can decide to systematically release bits of information to keep fans excited about a big reveal. In any case, a new game mode seems to be a great way to introduce new content in Valorant.