Top 10 Valorant console chat commands

Valorant has quickly become one of the most popular FPS titles out there. Riot Games' premier tactical shooter game, which was launched back in June 2020, has quickly amassed a loyal fan following over the years since. Valorant now sees over a million players log in to the game daily, most of whom aren't aware of the most popular console commands.

Console commands in Valorant start with the slash character. For example, "/surrender" is used to vote for a surrender in-game. There are a few console commands in Valorant that every player needs to know since these can make their lives much easier. These commands are essentially shortcuts to much lengthier operations.

Valorant chat commands that players should know

In a game like Valorant, where players can be gunned down in milliseconds, it becomes all the more important to communicate quickly with teammates. Thus, it is crucial to know about a few chat commands that can significantly improve the in-game experience of players.

Sure, there aren't a lot of commands that can be used in Valorant at the moment, but Riot is adding new features such as the recently added custom crosshair colors and the ability to copy a spectated player's crosshair. Riot Games has been regularly updating Valorant with timely patches and new features.

Here are the top ten console chat commands that Valorant players need to know:

1) Team Chat:

Players can either press Enter in-game and type the intended message, or they can choose to type /team + the message and press Enter to send.

2) All Chat:

Players can either press SHIFT + Enter then type the intended message, or they can choose to type /all + the message and press Enter to send.

3) Party Chat:

This sends a message to the player's party only. Players will need to press SHIFT + Enter and then type /party + the message, hit Enter to send.

4) Whisper Chat:

Whisper chat sends a message to a single player only. Press Enter + Tab, then type the player’s name to whom the message is intended to be, press Enter, type the message, and send it.

5) Reply to a private message:

In order to reply quickly to a whisper chat, players can use this command: /r which is faster than typing the name of the player when you are in-game, or they can refer to the previous command.

6) Emojis:

Players can also choose to spam emojis in chat by pressing the ALT key + NumPad, with popular emojis including the heart and spade emojis.

Heart Emoji: Alt + 3

Spade Emoji: Alt + 4

Random Emojis: Alt + Any double-digit number (10-99)

Players can further experiment with this in order to discover some of their favorite emojis.

7) Remake (vote):

This command only works when a teammate disconnects by round 2 and the team needs to remake the match with a new player. Players won't lose any RR if they use /Remake in order to queue up again.

8) Surrender (vote):

This command is for the times when players need to quit a match, simply because they want to, or when players bail out on them and the situation seems hopeless. There are three ways to surrender via chat commands, which are /ff, /surrender, or /concede command.

9) /CC:

This is the newest command on the list, and players can copy the crosshair of another player while spectating by typing this command in chat and hitting Enter.

10) /Yes and /No:

These commands are quick alternatives to F5 and F6 and can be used to vote.

The above list of commands will surely come in handy for both beginners and veteran players.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora