Valorant reportedly introducing custom crosshair colors in future updates

With the release of patch 5.03, Valorant has received a fair number of quality-of-life changes and it seems like the developers aren't looking to stop there. According to leaks, Riot Games may add a brand new option for crosshairs in the future. According to the tweet, players will be able to add custom colors for their crosshairs.

This move would serve as a huge upgrade for players coming to Valorant from a Counter-Strike background. Currently, players can only choose from eight color combinations for crosshairs in Valorant. This is a surprisingly limited feature, considering how CS: GO has multiple customization options for crosshairs.

While there was no given date for the release of this feature, the tweet from ValorLeaks did mention that it would be added sometime in the future.

What are the options Valorant can get with the rumored crosshair colors upgrade

Players have been asking for custom crosshair colors ever since Valorant was launched back in 2020. There are already third-party applications that players have used in the past to help them make their own custom crosshairs. However, the community is generally against using such applications since they are not approved by Riot Games.

Players at the highest levels of the game prefer to use completely customized crosshairs, but Riot Games has multiple limitations in that regard. This addition could be extremely helpful for players as the freedom to choose from different crosshair colors is a much-needed feature.

It is currently unclear as to how developers will add the option for such customization into the game, but players can likely expect a wider range of colors and the addition of a color wheel of sorts.

Interestingly, Riot Games have made improvements to their customization options in the past. With the release of patch 4.05, they implemented an auto-generated crosshair code that enabled players to share codes with others by simply copying their crosshairs.

With this, players can expect the developers to add various options to the crosshair settings, which will not only limit itself to custom colors. With that being said, gamers are in need of the feature regardless.

Custom crosshair colors can be a massive upgrade for the community. With this addition, Valorant players will be able to use a color that suits their eyes, rather than just getting used to something provided by the game itself and is restrictive in nature.

However, Riot Games hasn't made any official announcements about this potential update. However, with the release of patch 5.03, it can be seen how many leaked features were added to the game. This includes the leaked UI Agent preview and release of the Reaver 2.0 bundle as well.

So far, it is safe to say that most of the leaks provided by the data miners at ValorLeaks have been true. This means that the custom crosshair color update may eventually land in the game.

It may not be as big as CS: GO's crosshair customization initially, but players can expect it to evolve over time.

Edited by Atul S