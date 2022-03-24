"Valorant has more gameplay depth, whereas Counter-Strike is more about relying on gun-play": Arnav “Logistaa” Kalra of Revenant Esports

Despite God Particles not being able to claim the winner’s title in the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC 2022), they left an impressive mark on the minds of gamers everywhere. The underdog team, without any organizational support, were able to bring down the defending champions, Global Esports, in the first Indian Qualifiers 2 Semi Final.

Arnav “Logistaa” Kalra was one of the members that Abhay “KnightRider” Mulchandani, Shivam "sh1vy" Ajmani, and Divyansh "Scargod" Jain approached back when they formed God Particles. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, Logistaa talks about his experience as a CS:GO player, his expectations from Revenant Esports and more.

Logistaa's journey in esports and on joining Revenant Esports's Valorant roster

Q. You have been in the Indian esports scene for almost two years now. Tell us about your journey so far and some memorable moments from your early career.

Logistaa: I used to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for fun with my brother and the online gang. At school, my friend Dhanur told me about CS:GO, and instantly after reaching home, I ordered it from Flipkart and since then, I fell in love with that game. Everyday, after finishing school, me and my gang used to play a lot of matches.

Later, I found out about Team Wolf and saw their match vs NiP and became aware of the esports scenario. I was really eager to improve and play at that level. I found a team while playing match-making in CS:GO and started playing tournaments with them back in 2016. We beat Team Elements in the ESL Starter Cup and it was a big achievement back then. I was so happy, and with time, I got better and played for many teams. I switched to Valorant six months ago, as the competitive scene of CS:GO in India was dead.

Q. How much has the esports scenario in India changed over the past two years? Do you miss any aspect of the competitive scenario from two years ago?

Logistaa: In Valorant’s case, there are many esports organizations, tournaments, and viewership. While competing in CS:GO, India only has two to three organizations, fewer tournaments, and very little viewership. I am really happy with how the general esports scene has grown.

I miss Counter Strike sometimes. I would never have switched if the game had active tournaments in India.

Q. You are one of the many esports players who have shifted to Valorant from CS:GO. What made you switch? How different is CS:GO from Valorant in terms of core gameplay?

Logistaa: The lack of tournaments made me switch. I did not like Valorant when I transitioned, maybe because I did not play the game that much. Gradually, I really started to understand and enjoy the game. Valorant has more depth and requires you to understand the game, whereas Counter Strike was more about gun-play.

Q. Why do you think there was a decline in the CS:GO competitive scenario? Is there any scope for revival?

Logistaa: After the launch of Valorant, many players tried the game and switched. I also tried but did not like it much. However, Riot Games are really good at managing affairs related to the game and tournaments. CS:GO is really active, but its fan base in SEA (South East Asia) has declined a lot.

Q. Esports players are known for their quirky nicknames. What is the anecdote behind naming yourself “Logistaa”?

Logistaa: I used to go by the nickname “Logi” in CS:GO. This was because my first gaming gear was of Logitech brand and I just shortened it to Logi. After starting my YouTube channel, I changed it to Logistaa.

Q. Revenant Esports recently signed you to their Valorant roster after witnessing your stellar performance in the Valorant Conqueror’s Championship (VCC). What are some of the benefits that you feel the organization will provide you with to become a better player?

Logistaa: Our coach, Rahul "HBK" Kumar, will help us get better as a team and as individuals. The bootcamp will also provide us with a space where we can focus only on gaming and give our best.

Q. Despite not having any organization’s support, God Particles shone at this year’s VCC. Now that you have Revenant Esports’s support, do you feel that your team will be able to perform better at tournaments?

Logistaa: Our focus has always been to improve and perform in every tournament. We will give our best and see what happens.

Q. Do you think there will be an increase in tournaments and playing opportunities for Indian teams after VCC 2022? Why is that so?

Logistaa: Yes, competition in the South Asian region is growing. One of the major reasons for the increase in tournaments and playing opportunities in India is because it has one of the largest viewership bases in the game.

Q. What are some of the key aspects that you take into consideration before competing in major tournaments?

Logistaa: One of the key aspects is how well-practiced we are for the upcoming major tournaments. We pre-decided our strong maps and picked the veto on the basis of that. Not only do we prioritize winning, but we try to play the match with utter focus and giving our 200%.

Q. What are your words of advice to casual players who dream of becoming professionals someday?

Logistaa: I started from nowhere, now I am here and there is still a long way to go. I have doubted myself many times in this journey, but I kept bouncing back. You just have to believe in yourself and give your best. Always find ways to get better!

