God Particles' journey at VCC 2022: How a Valorant team outshone others without organizational support

God Particles' journey at the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC 2022) has left the Indian community astonished. The team took down Global Esports in the first Indian Qualifiers 2 Semi Final 2-1 and qualified for the final.

They will face Velocity Gaming in the final with a chance to secure their ticket to the main event, where they will compete against the top teams of South Asia. A win here will see them qualify for the APAC Split-1 Challenger Playoffs.

Being an underdog, God Particles' performance till now is genuinely outstanding, and they are looking like a threat to all upcoming opponents. Their run is remarkable because they play without any organizational support, dealing with any problems themselves.

God Particles' Knightrider urges organizational support after win over Global Esports in Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 2

The side put in a dominating performance at the VCC India Qualifiers 1. However, they were eliminated from the Quarter Final after losing to Global Esports 2-1. But their performance caught the eyes of many, with all matches in this series finishing closely.

However, they came back stronger in the India Qualifier 2 and got revenge by eliminating Global Esports in the Semi Final. After the win against the defending champions, God Particles' Abhay "KnightRider" Mulchandani was seen holding a paper in front of the camera which said:

"Sign us orgs."

Knightrider asking orgs to sign them (Image via Nodwin Gaming/YouTube)

God Particles is one of the finest teams in India, and its players have played for several renowned organizations over the last year. The team has last played under the banner of F1LS Esports.

After the organization disbanded its Valorant roster, the core members of the team, featuring Shivam "sh1vy" Ajmani, Divyansh "Scarg0d" Jain, and KnighRider, decided to stick together and formed God Particles with EmbeR and Logistaa.

The team is performing well in almost all the tournaments they've played in the last few months. After their displays at the VCC 2022, the side deserves organizational support.

It will be fascinating to see which organization comes forward to bring on board these talented lads under their banner in the coming days.

Edited by Ravi Iyer