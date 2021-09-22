"Organizations disbanding is a concern for us": Velocity Gaming co-owner Sentinel on the Indian Valorant scene

Velocity Gaming's owner, Manoj Kashyap aka Sentinel, revealed his concern regarding different organizations disbanding their Valorant rosters in the Indian esports scene.

Valorant is currently one of the most popular FPS titles in the country. Many former CS: GO professionals have shifted to Valorant since its release last year, and the game has seen some highly exciting tournaments with a lucrative prize pool.

However, many esports organizations are backing out from the Valorant scene, and it is becoming a towering concern for other team owners and players as well.

"Lack of competition in the region might stop developers and tournament organizers from investing in Valorant"

The Indian esports scene is currently in a growing stage. Many organizations and companies are willing to invest in the scene for the welfare of esports.

By analyzing the market's potential growth, Riot has also tried its best to encourage the scene by providing multiple opportunities to players and organizations. The recently concluded Valorant Conquerors Championship is a prime example of this.

Global Esports defeated Velocity Gaming in the Grand-Finals and is now preparing for the APAC Last Chance Qualifier which is already a part of Valorant Champions 2021.

While Global Esports is ready to represent the region on the world stage, other organizations in India are backing out and disbanding their Valorant rosters.

Recently some renowned esports organizations like Godlike Esports, F1LS Esports bid farewell to their Valorant rosters. This is an alarming situation for the Indian PC esports scene as well.

Velocity Gaming's co-owner Manoj "Sentinel" Kashyap addressed the situation in one of his recent YouTube livestreams.

He said:

"It is definitely concerning for me. We currently have four organizations (Global Esports, Velocity Gaming, Team XO, Enigma Gaming) who have a stable infrastructure to run a Valorant roster. A few days back we had more than eight top organizations. If it continues then the developers and other tournament organizers will also stop investing in Valorant. We've seen the same for CS: GO. So, it concerns me a lot."

However, there is some positive news as well.

S8UL Esports, one of the most renowned organizations in India, is set to return to the Valorant scene as well. S8UL entered the Valorant scene last March. But they released their roster two months later due to some issues. Now, they are ready to return once again, and that could be very soon.

As per the rumors, S8UL Esports is ready to acquire former T69 Valorant roster within the next few days.

Also Read

Indian Valorant scene needs more teams and esports competitions in the country to continue its growth. Or else it might be staring at a downfall like that of CS:GO.

Teams qualified for Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin have been announced! Check out here!

Edited by R. Elahi