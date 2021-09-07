Indian organization Godlike Esports bids farewell to their Valorant roster today. The organization announced the same through their Instagram handle this evening.

Godlike Esports entered into the Valorant scene at the end of last year under the supervision of Chetan "Kronten" Chandgude. They hired the former FaR Esports' Valorant roster to start their journey in PC Gaming. However, the team has seen multiple roster shuffles since then.

After signing former Velocity Gaming star Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose in June, Godlike Esports announced their final roster ahead of the Valorant Conquerors Championship. However, the team has failed to perform as per the expectation. Godlike Esports struggled to make it to the top 4 of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers on both occasions.

The organization bid farewell to one of its star players, Debanjan "Deathmaker" Das, this morning. According to some rumors, Deathmaker is highly linked with Velocity Gaming.

However, to the surprise of the fans and everyone, Godlike Esports bid farewell to the entire Valorant roster this evening.

Following a few unfortunate events, we say goodbye to our Valorant Roster. We are eternally thankful for the success we have achieved together. The memories we share are unforgettable. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.

Only Vishal "Haivaan" Sharma will continue with Godlike Esports as a content creator.

Will Godlike Esports be back in PC Gaming again?

Godlike Esports is one of the most renowned organizations in India. The organization already has its own roster for Battlegrounds Mobile India, COD Mobile, and other games. With their Valorant roster, they expand their wings in PC Gaming as well.

However, they decided to take a break from PC Gaming for some time after bidding farewell to their Valorant roster.

GodLike eSports is taking a break from the Competitive PC Gaming scenario for the time being. However, this does not spell the end. We will continue to evaluate opportunities in the PC Gaming space, and we may return as early as 2022, or even this fall. Till then, Stay Tuned.

They have assured their fans that Godlike Esports will be back to competitive PC Gaming next year.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar