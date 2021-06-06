Godlike Esports announces their final roster for Valorant Conqueror Championship

Godlike Esports have finally announced their complete 6-man roster for the upcoming Valorant Conqueror Championship.

Godlike Esports entered into the Valorant scene in November last year. Under the supervision of Chetan 'Kronten' Chandgude, Godlike Esports hired the former FaR Esports team which was playing at that time.

At that point in time, the roster for Godlike Esports comprised of the following players:

Abhay 'Knightrider' Mulchandani

Shivam 'Shivy' Ajmani

Divyansh 'Scargod' Jain

Jigar 'Smx' Mehta

Shane 'Whitehorse' Kariwow

Since then, the team has shuffled its roster multiple times, and now they have finally announced the roster before the Valorant Conqueror Championship begins.

Godlike Esports Valorant Roster shuffle

Godlike Esports has made multiple changes to their squad in the last few months. After signing the former FaR Esports squad in November 2020, the management added Debanjan 'Deathmaker' Das to the squad in December. But, Jigar 'Smx' Mehta decided to leave the team and later signed for Enigma Gaming.

A month later, Godlike Esports approached Vishal 'Haivaan' Sharma and signed him to their roster. After the addition of Haivaan, Godlike Esports started to perform well in multiple tournaments. But in March 2021, Abhay 'Knightrider' Mulchandani, Divyansh 'Scargod' Jain and Shivam 'Shivy' Ajmani left the squad.

To fill the void places in the team, Godlike Esports signed Smx again. Nikhil 'Flexx' Govind also joined on the same day. On May 2nd, they signed Tejas 'Rexy' Kotian from Samurai Esports.

However, Smx again left the team last month and to make it a 6-men sqaud, Godlike Esports finally decided to sign Sabyasachi 'Antidote' Bose, who left Velocity Gaming last month after a year of success.

Godlike Esports' roster for the upcoming Valorant Conquerors Championship

The Valorant Conquerors Championship for the South Asian regional teams was announced a few weeks ago. This is an opportunity for all the Indian and South-Asian teams to earn a chance to leave a mark on the international stage of the Valorant Champions 2021 which will be held next November-December.

The current Valorant roster for Godlike Esports who will compete in the upcoming Valorant Conquerors Championship is:

Shane 'Whitehorse' Kariwow

Debanjan 'Deathmaker' Das

Vishal 'Haivaan' Sharma

Nikhil 'Flexx' Govind

Tejas 'Rexy' Kotian

Sabyasachi 'Antidote' Bose

Edited by Gautham Balaji