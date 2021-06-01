Former Velocity Gaming star Antidote joins Godlike Esports' Valorant rosters 

Godlike Esports has announced the addition of Sabyasachi 'Antidote' Bose to their Valorant roster. With the Valorant Conquerors Championship just a few weeks away, every team is finalizing their best possible squad. Godlike Esports has joined the list as well.

A few weeks ago, Antidote announced his departure from Velocity Gaming (previously known as Team Mahi) after a year of dominance. Finally, today Godlike Esports confirmed that they were Antidote's new team through their Instagram post.

Godlike Esports’ new Valorant roster

On May 15th, Antidote announced that he would be leaving Velocity Gaming and Velocity Gaming officially announced Antidote's departure the very next day. They also shared a farewell video for Antidote through their Instagram as well.

While leaving Velocity Gaming, Antidote revealed that he wants to become an IGL [In-Game Leader] of his team and also wants to try some other roles in the team. Veclocity Gaming was ready to give him that opportunity, but he refused to take that opportunity as he didn't want to replace someone who is more experienced than him.

Since then, fans have been curious to learn more about Antidote's new team. Finally, Godlike Esports confirmed the addition of Antidote to their Valorant roster. The caption of the post reads,

GodLike eSports is going through a major make over. And here we present our latest crown jewel Antidote.

With his addition, Godlike Esports currently have a 7-man roster. The current Valorant roster for Godlike Esports consists of:

Tejas 'Rex' Kotian

Debanjan 'Deathmaker' Das

Jigar 'Smx' Mehta

Nikhil 'Flexx' Govind

Shane 'Whitehorse' Kariwow

Vishal 'Haivaan' Sharma

Sabyasachi 'Antidote' Bose

Haivaan has been the IGL of Godlike Esports quite a while. Recently, the team won the Esportz Premier Series Valorant 2021 Qualifier 2 beating Enigma Gaming in the Grand Finals. However, with Antidote joining in, it would be interesting to see if Haivaan gives up his IGL role for Antidote or not.

To those unaware, Antidote had previously played with both Haivaan and Deathmaker in their Counter-Strike days and have won multiple titles together. Now, they will surely want to continue their success in Valorant as well.