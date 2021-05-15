Indian Valorant pro Antidote steps down from Team Mahi squad

Indian Valorant professional player Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose has decide to step down from Team Mahi's squad after almost a year of success.

Antidote revealed his decision in front of fans at Manoj Kasyap aka TM Sentinel's live stream on YouTube on the 15th of May. The news came as a surprise to everyone as Antidote was one of the key reasons for Team Mahi's domination over the last one year.

However, no official statement has been given yet from the side of Team Mahi in this regard. But Team Mahi owner Sentinel and Antidote have already revealed the mutual decision between the organization and the player.

Antidote leaves Team Mahi:

A few weeks ago, Antidote took a break from competitive Valorant because of some of his personal reasons. He promised that he would be back into competitive Valorant once he sorts out issues.

After the departure of Karan “Excali” Mhaswadkar last month, Team Mahi signed Agneya "Marzil" Koushik into the squad as Antidote was still on his break.

Antidote usually takes sniper role for his side. But in some recent games, Marzil was fulfilling that role quite efficiently for Team Mahi, which suggested that Antidote might change his role in the team when he comes back.

Today, while revealing his decision, Antidote said,

"I have no problem with any of my teammates or other members of the squad. I would like to thank all the team members and the fans for all love and support. I am just stepping down from the organisation as I want to play some other roles in future what I can't play being in this team as there are already some other experienced player who can do the job for the team."

"I will be back to the competitive soon and I will look forward for some other options for my future as well."

With the departure of Antidote and Excali within a couple of weeks of each other, Team Mahi has received a big blow in this short period of time. It will be interesting to see how the team comes back to their best solving the recent situations.