Team Mahi reveal the newest addition to their Valorant roster

Team Mahi, the Indian Valorant organization, just revealed their newest addition to the roster.

Recently, Team Mahi suffered an unexpected loss as one of their primary roster members, Karan “Excali” Mhaswadkar, decided to jump ship. On April 25th, a social media post riled up the whole Indian community as Samurai Esports welcomed Excali in their roster.

Following this news, Team Mahi’s manager, Adarsh Singh “Euphoria” Shikharwar put up a status on Instagram regarding this transfer. With this happening, Team Mahi was left without an opening roster.

Later today, Euphoria made a social media post suggesting that a new member is set to join Team Mahi’s roster. This latest addition to their roster is none other than the retired CS: GO veteran Agneya "Marzil" Koushik

Team Mahi’s new Valorant roster

According to the official members of Team Mahi, Excali made the decision on his own without consulting the organization. During this period, he was already under an active contract with the organization. This news not only left Team Mahi in shock but also helpless as their active roster broke apart.

Team Mahi brought back their benched player Vibhor “Vibhor” Vaid for the time being. And with him, they participated in the series against Samurai Esports in the Yuvin Community Cup season 3.

But to move forward, Team Mahi needed a solid member to fill the shoes left empty in their Valorant squad by Excali. Prior to their announcement, Team Mahi’s manager Euphoria made a Facebook post suggesting that a new member is set to join Team Mahi’s Valorant roster.

Later, it was revealed on Team Mahi’s Instagram profile that the new player is none other than Marzil. Marzil is a former CS: GO professional player who played for the OpTic India roster alongside Antidote and was a part of BL4ZE Esports before retiring. With his addition, Team Mahi's Vaorant roster looks stronger than ever.

With his addition, the current Valorant roster for Team Mahi consists of:

Anuj “Amaterasu: Sharma

Tejas “rite2ace” Sawant

Vibhor ‘Vibhor” Vaid

Sabyasachi “Antidote” Bose

Sagnik “HelIff” Roy

Agneya “Marzil” Koushik