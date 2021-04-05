Team Mahi gets back to winning ways by becoming TEC Valorant invitational season 3 champions

Team Mahi get back to their winning days by securing season 3 of The Esports Club Valorant Invitational.

Team Mahi has been arguably one of the country’s best Valorant Teams since their formation as Velocity Gaming. Since July 2020, they were on an undefeated tournament streak, until it was broken by Global Esports, in the grand finale of TEC Valorant Invitational Season 2.

Global Esports continued to defeat Team Mahi in several subsequent tournaments, which built up a healthy rivalry between the two teams. Team Mahi finally made their comeback by winning the TEC Valorant Season 3.

Team Mahi gets back to winning

Team Mahi's Valorant roster was formed back in July 2020, under the name Velocity Gaming. After the formation, the squad performed like a well-oiled machine, winning multiple tournaments back to back, such as four of the TEC Challenge Series and the Agni Series Tournament. The roster even represented the nation in international tournaments such as AORUS South Asia Cup, which they won, and the PVP Esports Final 2020, in which they placed 3rd.

For a period of time, Team Mahi were the undefeated champions. However, it soon changed, when Global Esports defeated Team Mahi in the grand finale of TEC Valorant Invitational season 2. Following that, Team Mahi faced Global Esports in the finals of the Valorant ESPL Power Up Tournament and WD Black Cup, both of which Team Mahi came in second.

Enigma Gaming have defied the odds and beaten @GlobalEsportsIn to earn a spot in the grand finals against @TeamMahiInd, the number 2 seed in the tournament!

Who do you think will win?@PlayVALORANT @playVALORANTsa @UltraGearGaming @HyperX @booyahindia pic.twitter.com/ERBsbvGPBA — TheEsportsClub (@TheEsportsClub1) April 3, 2021

This sudden shift left fans divided and created a healthy rivalry between Team Mahi and Global Esports. Most recently, the teams faced off in the upper bracket finale of TEC Valorant Invitational Season 3. Team Mahi won the match, whilst Global Esports went to the lower bracket to face Enigma Gaming. Many fans were expecting another Team Mahi vs Global Esports tournament finale, however, quite surprisingly Global Esports Lost to Enigma Gaming, and left the tournament. Team Mahi faced off against Enigma Gaming and won the tournament, marking their first tournament win in a while.

@TeamMahiInd take the crown of the LG Ultragear TEC Invitational powered by @HyperX after a dominant performance in the final to close off a 3-0 sweep against Enigma Gaming who have certainly won hearts in their journey to the final!@PlayVALORANT @UltraGearGaming @booyahindia pic.twitter.com/VYdTsEldxB — TheEsportsClub (@TheEsportsClub1) April 4, 2021

Even though Team Mahi and Global Esports did not face off in the TEC Valorant Invitational Season 3 Grand Finale, fans might not have to wait much longer to see the rivalry continue in the arena. Team Mahi and Global Esports are participating in the SKWAD Invitational Season 2, where they will face off against each other. The teams are also participating in the Yuvin Community Cup Season 3, where the teams could be facing each other in the upper bracket finale.

TEC Valorant invitational season 3

The 3rd and the final season of The Esports Club Valorant Invitational took place from 27th March to 4th April 2021 and included 8 invited teams, the top 4 teams from TEC Valorant Invitational Season 2, and 4 new teams.

TEC Valorant Invitatiional (Image by Liquipedia.net)

Team Mahi and Global Esports faced off in the upper bracket finale, losing which Global Esports faced Enigma Gaming in the lower bracket finale. Enigma Gaming won the lower bracket finale with a close score of 2-1. Considering Global Esports won both Season 1 and Season 2 of the TEC Valorant Invitational, it was a surprise for many to see them depart before reaching the Grand Finale.

Both Team Mahi and Enigma Gaming started strong in the best-of-five Grand finales of the TEC Valorant Invitational. The first map was a very intense nail-biting affair where neither was ready to let the other win. The match went on to overtime and concluded with a final score of 16-14 in favor of Team Mahi. The second and third maps Haven and Icebox, concluded with a very similar score of 13-7, both in favor of Team Mahi. With a third consecutive map win, Team Mahi won the Grand Finale as well as the TEC Valorant Invitational Season 3 tournament.

Fans are excited to see their favorite Valorant team win the tournament after a while, and the rest of the esports community is already looking forward to the next Team Mahi and Global Esports match.