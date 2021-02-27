Global Esports breaks Team Mahi's win streak in TEC Invitational Valorant Season 2 grand finals

The LG Ultragear The Esports Club Invitational Valorant Season 2 grand finals featured a breathtaking series between Team Mahi and Global Esports.

The invitational has been one of the largest tournaments ever hosted in India. TEC has had its dips in CS: GO and Rainbow Six Siege previously, but with Valorant being its most significant endeavor, the company solidified its position in the Indian esports scene.

Team Mahi had been an absolute powerhouse until now, winning every single tournament. They went into this event with the intent of keeping their win streak intact.

However, the TEC Invitational featured their first-ever grand final defeat.

TEC Invitational Valorant Season 2 recap

Eight teams were invited to compete against each other in the TEC Invitational Season 2:

Advertisement

Enigma Gaming

Global Esports

Godlike Esports

Reckoning Esports

Team Mahi

Team Villainous

The RAD Syndicate

XTZ Esports

Heading into this Valorant tournament, all the teams were ready to battle for first position and secure ₹150,000. The total prize pool for the event was ₹3,00,000. The division of the prize according to the standings was:

1st prize: ₹150,000

2nd prize: ₹75,000

3rd prize: ₹50,000

4th prize: ₹25,000

Image via Liquipedia

The tournament format was similar to that of international standards, a double bracket qualifier with all series being Bo3 except the grand finals, a Bo5 affair.

Image via Liquipedia

TEC Invitational Valorant Season 2 grand final

Advertisement

After an action-packed upper bracket final, Team Mahi lost to Global Esports, dropping down to the lower bracket final where they defeated XTZ Esports to qualify for the grand final.

Here, they stood a chance to exact revenge on GE for the earlier defeat in the Valorant invitational. Until then, Team Mahi had never lost a single grand final series they had competed in. It was just a matter of patience for fans to see if they could maintain that consistency or not.

Team Mahi went into the series with absolutely astounding performances from Sabyasachi “Antidote” Bose and Karan “excali” Mhaswadkar. The former secured three match MVPs with an average ACS of 242, while excali was on 2 MVPs and an average ACS of 236.

Image by TEC live stream

Image by TEC live stream

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on Global Esports’s end were Ganesh “SkRossi” Gangadhar, with three MVPs and 279 average ACS, and Bhavin “HellrangeR” Kotwani, with 1 MVP and 212 average ACS.

Image by TEC live stream

Image by TEC live stream

The five Valorant maps for the grand final were:

Ascent Icebox Split Bind Haven

Although Team Mahi powered through the first two Valorant games in the best of 5 series to secure a 2-0 lead in the grand final, GE never gave up. In Split, GE sought to come back into the series and end Team Mahi’s legacy of never losing a grand final, and they delivered.

But Team Mahi did not give easily. In the next two games on Split and Bind, GE barely scraped through, securing identical 13-11 wins.

Advertisement

However good a team is, seeing a series even out after taking an early lead is crushing. And with one last nail in the coffin, Global Esports won the final game 13-10 in Haven to secure their names as winners of the TEC Invitational Valorant Season 2. SkRossi played phenomenally, securing kills on literally every single peek from Team Mahi.

History was made in Indian Valorant esports as Team Mahi lost a grand final for the first time.