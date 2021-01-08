The Esports Club announces Valorant Invitational tournament with a prizepool of INR 3,00,000

The LG Ultragear TEC Invitational Valorant tournament is commencing tomorrow, featuring eight teams from India competing for a prizepool of ₹ 3,00,000.

After a successful Challenger Series, The Esports Club is back with another tournament at the start of a fresh year. This time, it's a closed tournament, with some of the best teams of India participating.

The tournament is scheduled to start on 9th Januray 2021, and the battle will go on till 17th January 2021. Here's the teaser of the same:

Eight teams have been invited for the TEC Invitational Valorant

A total of eight teams will contest for the title. The following Valorant teams have been invited:

GodLike Esports : Hoax, Flexx, Deathmaker, Sh1vy, WhiteHorse, Scargod

: Hoax, Flexx, Deathmaker, Sh1vy, WhiteHorse, Scargod Global Esports : skillZ, SkRossi, HellRanger, LightningFast, KappA

: skillZ, SkRossi, HellRanger, LightningFast, KappA XTZ Esports : SSSami, Blackhawk, Rexy, Psy, Whimp, Harshhh

: SSSami, Blackhawk, Rexy, Psy, Whimp, Harshhh Ah Yeah Gaming : Meow16K, Pashasahil, t1to, PoKi, Titan

: Meow16K, Pashasahil, t1to, PoKi, Titan Reckoning Esports : ayaNq, brz, Razzor, Clouda, Rio, Tryst

: ayaNq, brz, Razzor, Clouda, Rio, Tryst Paratroops : Xhade, Glyph, Edit99, Dytto, Binks, Kuzuri, Ezzy

: Xhade, Glyph, Edit99, Dytto, Binks, Kuzuri, Ezzy Team Villainous : CruiserGod, Vision, Quake, GauranG, Nxs

: CruiserGod, Vision, Quake, GauranG, Nxs Chilling With Friends: 1NVOLV3, Braxxy, H3CTICC, mw1, Fame, Forken

Tournament Details:

Format:

Similar to the Challenger Series, the TEC Valorant Invitational will have a double- elimination Format. This means each team will have a second chance to get back on track after losing a match, until the Finals.

Prizepool break-up:

The top four teams will be awarded with a prize money as follows:

1st Place : ₹1,50,000

2nd Place : ₹75,000

3rd Place : ₹50,000

4th Place : ₹25,000

Champions Team Mahi will not be participating in TEC Inviational Valorant

The most successful contender of the TEC Challenger Series, Team Mahi (previously Velocity Gaming), will not be participating in this competition. As announced by the players, Team Mahi is on a break till 15th January 2020.

Team Mahi won all the four Challenger Series that they participated in. They did not take a part in the Series #3 due to a similar reason.

With this great start to the year, esports fans are up for an enthralling time this season as previously stated by TEC that they are working on many other thrilling Valorant events this year.