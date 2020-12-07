The Esports Club is all set for the 5th iteration of the successful LG Ultragear Valorant Challenger Series

The Esports Club (TEC) is one of India's largest esports organizers, who set the momentum of the Valorant scene in the country. Also, they have been providing a platform for 200+ Valorant teams per event in South Asia to showcase their abilities over the course of five months.

They not only support Valorant but also host massive tournaments for other games like CS:GO and Rainbow Six Siege.

The Esports Club had commenced their first Challenger series in the month of August, initially keeping the prize pool at 7,50,000 INR. They later shook hands with AMD and Lenovo, which, in turn, increased the prize pool to 9,00,000 INR.

This was a result of the unbelievable viewership, which all the events have been receiving, making it one of the most viewed esports event in the country.

LG Ultragear The Esports Club Challenger Series grossed nearly 2 million views so far.

The 4th edition of the Challenger Series had concluded recently, with Velocity Gaming emerging on top. Out of the four Challenger Series played, Velocity Gaming marked their step by winning all the three they had participated in, followed by Team Tamilas winning the third one.

Image via The Esports Club

Impressed by such a successful outcome of the events, this is what Ishaan Arya, Co-Founder & Head of Business Development of The Esports Club, had to say:

"It's great to see our format and platform really helping out the players in the region. The fanfare and viewership around our event is also going up with every single edition, and we are really looking forward to being deeply involved with the Valorant community in the coming months."

Not only do the fans enjoy the production showcased by The Esports Club, but also the players and the teams appreciate them for their management and the attention they pay to the participants.

This was naturally expected as The Esports Club is run by gaming and esports veterans, which “brings a unique perspective to ensure smooth esports operations for both the community and the brands supporting the esports ecosystem.”

The 5th and last edition of LG Ultragear TEC Challenger Series powered by Ideapad Gaming and AMD is around the corner now, featuring 200 teams who will compete for 2,00,000 INR and other exciting individual awards throughout the month of December.

However, this isn’t the end. The Esports Club have other plans in their mind for the future, as Mansoor "Nabu" Ahmed, Director of Esports, The Esports Club, said:

"The TEC Challenger Series is just the first step for Valorant teams in the region, and it’s truly amazing to see the positive response from the entire community to our format and content."