The 5-month long TEC Valorant Challenger Series comes to a close, and it was an incredible success

The Esports Club (TEC) Valorant Challenger Series ended December 24th, with Velocity Game (now Team Mahi) emerging as the most successful team.

Winning all four iterations of the series that they have participated in, Velocity Gaming showed that it is indeed the king of Indian Valorant.

The Series comes a full circle as the champions of your first Challenger Series are also the champions of your last championship series! @vlt_op are the champions of the LG Ultragear TEC Challenger Series 5!@PlayVALORANT @UltraGearGaming @AMDIndia @playvalorantsa @Lenovo_in pic.twitter.com/TcrpfxgaWr — TheEsportsClub (@TheEsportsClub1) December 24, 2020

And the one time they did not win, the tournament was claimed by an upcoming roster of young talents in Team Tamilas.

What began as a tournament with a 7,50,000 INR prize pool soon turned into a 9,00,000 INR event, which got split over five months.

TEC Valorant Challenger Series a massive achievement

The Esports Club Valorant Challenger Series played host to 5000 players for almost half a year and averaged a total of 200 teams in every iteration of the series.

It was indeed one of India’s largest PC esport events in 2020 and helped Riot Game’s shooter grow exponentially in the country’s esports ecosystem.

The event recorded nearly 3 million combined views and a total watch time of over 13 million minutes, which is just incredible because India is much more inclined towards mobile esports.

Looking at this series’ success, it’s relatively safe to assume that Valorant does indeed have a very bright future in the nation.

When talking about the success of the series, Ishaan Arya, Co-Founder & Head of Business Development, The Esports Club, said:

“We are thrilled with the response to the TEC Challenger Series. We envisioned great success for Valorant and bet early and are grateful to our partners LG Ultragear, Lenovo, and AMD for believing in our vision and helping make the TEC Challenger Series one of the largest PC esports events in the region!”

In a similar vein, Mansoor “Nabu” Ahmed, Director of Esports, The Esports Club, also felt that the organization’s growth in recent months has been tremendous.

“The growth for the TEC Challenger Series has been massive, nobody expected a PC esports event to be this popular, but we had a vision for Valorant and are extremely happy with the results. We’re looking forward to even more exciting events around Valorant in 2021!”

TEC will continue to support Valorant in 2021 and be an integral part of building the shooter’s esports scene in the nation. And Valorant India fans will be quite stoked to see the competition level that their next tournament would be bringing in the new year.