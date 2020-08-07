Valorant: The Esports Club announces 5 tournaments with a total of INR 7,50,000 prize pool

The Esports Club is at it again, and they have announced their next major Valorant tournament, which will feature a staggering prize pool of INR 7,50,000.

It has been just a month since the conclusion of their last but incredibly successful Valorant tournament, and they are back again, and this time with an even bigger prize pool.

Starting from August itself, The Esports Club has introduced the LG Ultragear Tec Challenger Series for Valorant, which will be powered by JBL Quantum Gaming Headsets and AMD.

The image is taken from the Facebook page of The Esports Club.

Valorant Challenger Series

The series will not be just one particular tournament, but 5 tournaments, spanning from August to December with each month promising loads of action for the viewers and the participating players.

The Esports Club will now be putting up a cumulative prize pool of INR 7,50,000, with each tournament featuring a prize pool of INR 1,50,000.

The Format

The Esports Club LG Ultragear Tec Challenger Valorant Series will be played out in two stages.

Each of the tournaments will be hosting 512 teams. Players from not just India, but Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are also eligible to participate in the games.

Stage 1 will have single eliminations till only 16 teams remain. Stage 2 will have double elimination rounds, and only the top 8 teams will be eligible for a chunk of the prize money.

The winner will receive INR 60,000, while the runner ups will be receiving INR 30,000.

The success of The Esports Club's previous Valorant tournament

With 93K overall views, 6200+ hours of total watch time, and 1K+ peak CCV, it looks like the tournament has gained some unprecedented amount of success.

The finals of the tournament saw Team Vertigo gain a commanding victory and win out on the grand prize. The team was led by Tejas ‘Rite2Ace’ Sawant and featured some amazing talents like ‘Antidoteman’, ‘Excali’, ‘Vibhor’, and ‘Amaterasu’.

The announcement of the Esports Club series along with NODWIN Gaming’s upcoming Agni series just goes to show that Valorant in India has great potential. With proper investments, the game might just have a thriving eSports scene in the coming years.