Team Tamilas get their first major tournament win in LG Ultragear TEC Valorant Challenger Series 3

If Indian Valorant heavyweights Team Tamilas had to be summed up through a single quote, then 'so close yet so far' would've been the ideal choice, However, the previously trophyless squad of Rafaaaa, Flexx, Jinnn, Stoner, and Zoid, have now finally won their first major tournament victory in the LG Ultragear TEC Valorant Challenger Series 3.

In an epic clash with FaR Esports, Team Tamilas were able to clinch the tournament victory on the fourth map - Ascent, ending the Grand Finals with a 3-1 scoreline, thereby taking home the INR 1 Lakh cash prize.

However, the victory was not easy, and FaR Esports made Team Tamilas work for it.

Image credits: The Esports Club

The first map on Valorant’s Bind was incredibly close, and Team Tamilas were only able to manage a 13-11 victory, with Stoner top fragging, in control of his signature agent Cypher.

However, the second match-up on Haven, was a completely different story, as FaR Esports literally turned up the heat on Team Tamilas throughout the entirety of the map.

Image Credits: The Esports Club

KnightRider was just incredible with the operator, and he used Jett to perfection on the map.

In the final two maps on Split and Ascent, Team Tamilas were able to finally find their rhythm and tempo, and went on to win both quite comfortably. Rafaaaa was the highest fragger on both maps, but it would be nothing short of criminal to not point out the contribution that Jinnn had on Split.

His Breach proved to be the difference in many of the rounds in map number 3.

Team Tamilas are no more just the ‘runners-up”

Image Credits: The Esports Club

The story of Team Tamilas in Indian Valorant has been a narrative that revolves around struggling against some of the best organizations in the nation.

No matter how hard they tried, or how well they played, they always fell short by the slightest of margins, and let victory slip through their fingers more often than not.

In the recent Phase 2 of the Skyesports Championship Series 2.0, Team Tamilas were able to take Global Esports to all five maps, turning it into an incredibly exciting series.

In the previous tournaments as well, they would push the top teams to play their best, but always seemed to miss out at the final hurdle.

However, this time around, things were different, and Team Tamilas finally have their first major tournament win.

Image Credits: The Esports Club

Every player the had their own role to play in the team today. Flexx on his duelists put up an amazing showing, and Rafaaaa will no longer be the most recognized person in the squad.

FaR Esports is very new and very exciting

FaR Esports came into this match fresh off a grand finals victory in the 1 Play Esports Invitational, beating Global Esports 3-2.

With their showing in today’s LG Ultragear TEC Valorant Challenger Series 3 finals, we can safely assume that this squad is only going to get better from here on in.

Indian Valorant fans will be quite excited to see just how much the team grows in the next edition of the LG Ultragear TEC Valorant Challenger Series 3.

Before we conclude the article, we would also like to state explicitly that KnghtRider is 'very very very good' at Valorant.