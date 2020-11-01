1 Play Esports Valorant Invitational Grand Finals - FaR Esports wins against Global Esports

The 1 Play Esports Valorant Invitational Grand finals was one of the finest displays of skill in the history of the game's competitive scene. With a prize pool of INR 50,000, teams had to put their best foot forward to capture that Ace.

With the semi-finals ending dramatically, it saw Global Esports and FaR Esports progressing to the finals. The stage was set perfectly for these two teams to duke it out in the 1 Play Esports Valorant Invitational Grand finals.

KnightRider again with the sniper kill. pic.twitter.com/YAFuHS9nzy — 1 Play Esports 🎮 (@1PlayEsports) October 31, 2020

1 Play Esports are a Singapore based esports organizer. Their venture into India shows how the game is becoming massive in the South Asian region. The 1 Play Esports VALORANT Invitational India featured 8 teams.

1 Play Esports updated on Facebook:

"1 Play VALORANT Invitational India GRAND FINALS! Global Esports will go up against FaR E-Sports to win the coveted prize money amounting 50,000 INR."

The 1 Play Esports Valorant Invitational India Grand Finals - FaR Esports vs. Global Esports

The finals were contested in the best of 5 format, where there would be five maps. The commentators discussed how the double Sentinel meta became quite a gamble for teams defending in Valorant. The finals were thus contested, with both teams shifting into a dynamic with just one Sentinel - Cypher.

FaR takes the overtime match away from Global Esports! pic.twitter.com/HQDsRENHkx — 1 Play Esports 🎮 (@1PlayEsports) October 31, 2020

The first map on Bind was quite tightly contested between the two teams. Although it ended in a win for Global Esports, FaR Esports gave them a tough fight. The final scoreline from the first map was 13-11.

The second map was Ascent, and Far Esports had a chance to bring it back. They did their best, but Global Esports was not about to give up. The match went into overtime with 13-13, and from there on, both teams put up a show in the 1 Play Esports Valorant Invitational Grand finals.

The final scoreline on Ascent was 17-15 in favor of Global Esports. This is where Global took a 2-0 lead on FaR Esports in the 1 Play Esports Valorant Invitational Grand Finals.

However, Far Esports showed some of their best performances under pressure in the 1 Play Esports Valorant Invitational Grand Finals.

Global Esports and FaR Esports take each other out on eby one and Shivy is the last man standing pic.twitter.com/C8mEZnZscp — 1 Play Esports 🎮 (@1PlayEsports) October 31, 2020

Far Esports won the 3rd game on Haven with an astounding scoreline of 13-4, only to go on to win the 4th map on Split as well, with a scoreline of 13-10. This match was brilliantly contested, and it set the match up correctly for the 5th map on Haven.

Far Esports went on to win the 1 Play Esports Valorant Invitational India Grand Finals with a 13-11 victory on Haven, giving them a 3-2 triumph over Global Esports.

Global Esports pulling an ace out of their sleeves for the retake! pic.twitter.com/sRVTlcVYmT — 1 Play Esports 🎮 (@1PlayEsports) October 31, 2020

FaR KnightRider picked up over 25 kills on Haven, and went on to be the MVP, with 118 eliminations in the 1 Play Esports Valorant Invitational India Grand Finals. Global Esports got real creative with their Operators, but FaR took the game home quickly.

