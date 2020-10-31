Valorant First Strike North America NSG Tournament: Cloud9 Blue emerge champs

The Valorant First Strike North America NSG Tournament Day 5 saw the conclusion of the first round of qualifiers. The day saw two matches, with TSM facing Gen.G Esports for the third spot and Cloud9 Blue vs Envy in the finals.

📢 The last day of the @nerdstgamers First Strike Open Qualifier is about to start! We have the third-place match ahead of us, with the Grand Final happening shortly after that.



Make sure to follow all the data and statistics here 👇https://t.co/KYokUnodYL pic.twitter.com/ZCt2aB8PG2 — THESPIKE.GG (@THESPIKEGG) October 30, 2020

While TSM wrapped up third place, it was up to Cloud9 and Envy to put on a good show in the finals. Cloud9 TenZ was the star player going into the Valorant First Strike North America NSG Tournament Finals and proved just why in the course of three intensely-fought maps.

Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament Finals - individual player stats

It all ended with Cloud9 becoming the No 1 team in the Valorant First Strike North America NSG Tournament as they beat Envy 2-1.

Also read - Valorant: Players will need to be more decisive with their credits as Riot introduces new Economic Ruleset

Valorant First Strike North America NSG Tournament: Day 5 Finals - Cloud9 Blue beat Envy

Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament Finals - Cloud9 Blue vs Envy - scoreboard

Cloud9 were extensively criticized for their Defense during previous performances in the Valorant First Strike North America NSG Tournament. Nevertheless, the consistency they showed in the finals, especially on Defense, answered all their critics.

Advertisement

Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament Finals - Cloud9 Blue beat Envy

On the other hand, Envy showed some of their best performances in a long time. The team dominated the Valorant First Strike North America NSG Tournament with their thrifty rounds and sneaky plays.

However, regardless of all their tricks, the finals were more of a conflict than a match.

Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament Finals live action

The commentators mentioned:

"We are seeing these players going at each other, as planting the bomb becomes secondary. They just want to fight each other."

Advertisement

Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament Finals live action

Indeed, this was the case in the Valorant First Strike North America NSG Tournament Finals on all three maps. The first map was on Ascent, where TenZ and Cloud9 had brilliant statistics, though it did not matter as they lost the round 13-11.

On Ascent, in the first round, Mitch took charge of the action as he grabbed four kills in the Pistol round. The economic choices made by Cloud9 helped as Attackers were relatively balanced. Envy also followed up with a tight Defense as they made the score 6-6 before the swap.

After the swap, Envy dominated the Pistol round as mummAy and Food picked up two kills each. In the end, kaboose got 18 frags for Envy in their 13-11 victory on the first map.

Advertisement

Despite that loss, Cloud9 were pretty confident as TenZ picked up 23 kills on Ascent.

Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament Finals - Cloud9 Blue vs Envy - Valorant YouTube