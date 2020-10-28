Valorant: Players will need to be more decisive with their credits as Riot introduces new Economic Ruleset

Riot Games have rolled out the Valorant Patch v1.11 update. This update is going to introduce the much anticipated new Agent named Skye, into Valorant. Simultaneously, several class-specific changes are being added to the game as well, all of which enforce players to adapt to a particular type of Agents.

This patch Skye enters the fray, Initiators and most Sentinel Agents get balanced, and the Economy ruleset is tuned. And those are just the highlights.



Read all about it: https://t.co/OgamZwFKuH pic.twitter.com/vdqLUCnemV — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 27, 2020

Riot Games developer "Orcane" also hinted at a new Economy Ruleset in an interview with Hitscan. Only a brief amount of details were revealed as far as this was concerned.

Also read - Valorant: Results from First Strike NA Qualifiers Day 1

Riot Games introduces a new Economy Ruleset with Valorant Patch v1.11

Speaking on the matter, Orcane said,

"We are looking to do some stuff on Economy as well, but I can't touch too deeply on that. Pretty light touch...We always want players driving towards action and driving towards their objectives, so some of the changes we are making to the Economy around what happens when you try to save your gun after a round. These are layered touch changes, they are not super heavy."

Advertisement

Orcane also mentioned how they want to encourage players to make hard decisions in Valorant. In specific scenarios, players have to resort to giving up the round just to save their gun. Generally, players tend to risk this in the early rounds. However, it can change the entire shape of a match, depending on the scenario.

Also read - Valorant: Riot Games add Left-hand view mode in Patch v1.11

The Economy changes added to Valorant in Patch Notes 1.11 are as follows.

GAMES SYSTEMS

Updates to Economy Ruleset

Advertisement

Attackers who lose but survive the entire round without planting the Spike receive a reduced number of credits (1,000)

Defenders who lose but survive the entire round after the Spike has detonated also receive reduced credits (1,000)

Dying to the Spike will no longer count as a death in KDA statistics

Additional economic information added as a tooltip when hovering over the exclamation mark next to “Min Next Round” in the shop

Context: These changes are intended to increase richness in decision making regarding when it is worthwhile to save your gear vs. go for the round win. Additionally, this will allow teams that can secure round wins to more effectively chip away at the Economy of opponents that opt to save out expensive weapons on a round loss.

How will players adapt to this Economy Ruleset in Valorant?

// VALORANT #Patch #Notes 1.11



🔹New Agent Skye!

🔹Changes to all the Sentinels and Initiators.

🔹Left-handed view model.

🔹Shorter Unrated queue times for the highest-rank players.

🔹Updates to Economy Ruleset, & more!



// Read more: https://t.co/YpTpzkhYTG#VALORANTIndia pic.twitter.com/uFS2U3y1AE — VALORANT India (@VALORANT_India) October 27, 2020

Essentially, players tend to save their guns if the situation after post-plant is impossible to overcome. As noticed in several tournaments, first-round attackers would give up a round to continue with their expensive weapons (like Operator or Odin). Similarly, if defenders fail to retake a site, they naturally resort to saving the gun by moving to the other site.

Image Credits - Riot Games

With this new Economy Ruleset, Riot has ensured that players get the full advantage of all these minor loopholes in the game. Similarly, dying to the Spike will no longer count as a death in KDA statistics. Thus, these rules will make players be more cautious about their in-game decisions.

Also read - Valorant: How to exploit and counter Killjoy's Turret glitch on Haven?