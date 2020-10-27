Valorant: Results from First Strike NA Qualifiers Day 1

Valorant First Strike Qualifiers have begun all across the world. The North American Qualifiers is perhaps going to be the most anticipated one. With giant gaming organizations going head to head for a shot at being the regional champs, things are about to get intense in Valorant.

The First Strike: NA Qualifiers are almost here! The competition will begin on October 26 with our first open, 128-team tournament, produced by @nerdstgamers.



Read all about it: https://t.co/wSVvM6sIGY — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 19, 2020

Riot Games issued an official statement that said,

"A few weeks ago we announced the first official Riot Games-produced VALORANT tournament, First Strike. Now, here’s how we’ll go from two NA qualifiers to the top 8 teams battling for their share of the $100K prize pool, and the title as first First Strike champion."

Also read - Valorant: Shroud predicts Valorant will become the best FPS in eSports

Valorant First Strike NA Qualifiers first round

While some teams were doing some last-minute planning, several professional teams announced their official Valorant roster for First Strike. FaZe Clan is one of those organizations that officially showed their team with a fantastic video. Similarly, @Exotic_LLC also announced its roster for First Strike.

Advertisement

100 Thieves came up with their new roster, while Sentinels showed precisely why they were #1 in Valorant North America. Out of everyone taking part in the tournament, 32 teams progressed on the first day.

The big names that were going to fight it out included, Sentinels, 100 Thieves, FaZe Clan, Cloud 9 White, Immortals, Serenity. Team Envy, TSM, Noble, Renegades, Andbox, NRG, Complexity, and many more.

There was good news for teams that did not make the first round. Riot mentioned in their blog that,

"For any teams who don’t make the first cut, you’re in luck -- we’re holding a second open qualifier where teams can re-enter and get another shot."

"The second open tournament, produced by partner Engine Media (UMG), will start November 11. The top twelve teams will move into the second qualifier, joining the four teams from the first qualifier. From there, four more teams will make it into the First Strike event -- making a total of eight teams competing for a slice of the $100K pie."

Advertisement

Also read - Valorant: Riot plans to balance Agents to counter oppressive defending

Valorant First Strike round of 32 is going to be intense

Image Credits - Spike.gg

Some of the notable mentions from the first round, as noted by u/Nikclel on Reddit, included very few upsets. In one of the matches, Sentinels lost a map to Sakura Storm, but convincingly clutched the other two.

randomespanaguy pointed out 100 Thieves' new dynamic. He said,

"I really liked what I saw from 100T, honestly. They took the first map decisively from HotThots, then almost did the same thing to them in the second map. If Scoob didn't pop off, I'm sure 100T coulda won that map with <5 lost rounds....100T vs. Moon Raccoons will be an interesting match."

The first two rounds of #VALORANT @nerdstgamers First Strike Qualifiers are now over! Below you can find a list of all teams that made it to tomorrow's RO32 games!



Detailed statistics are available on our page, so make sure to check this out!



📊 https://t.co/KYokUnodYL pic.twitter.com/E6GT9vmzhL — THESPIKE.GG (@THESPIKEGG) October 27, 2020

Similarly, Complexity vs. NRG, TSM vs. Noble, Luminosity Gaming vs. Andbox and FaZe Clan vs. Equinox will all be matches to keep eyes on. The level of competition this tournament is showing is beyond expectations for Valorant fans.

Riot Games are also ensuring that a steady transition will be maintained during all matches. Hopefully, the round of 32 will be just as intriguing and action-packed.

Also read - Valorant: Reports show players taking advantage of Omen glitches and spots on Icebox