Valorant: FaZe Clan introduces their official roster before Riot Games First Strike tournament

Valorant, Riot Games’ crown jewel at the moment, has successfully entered into Act III with a new map and a new agent. Simultaneously, the first Riot sponsored Valorant tournament First Strike has already begun with the qualifying procedures. All across the globe, professional esports organizations are getting their teams together to be crowned as regional champions. Amidst all this, FaZe Clan just decided to reveal their Valorant roster.

Want to get to know the FaZe Clan VALORANT squad before First Strike kicks off this week?



Join us for a Q&A in the FaZe Hub TODAY at 4:30pm PT where Babybay, Corey, Rawkus, Marved, and ZachaREEE will be answering your questions live!



JOIN NOW 👉 https://t.co/LpuhmT8n99 pic.twitter.com/TxAKcajakG — #FaZeUp (@FaZeUpdate) October 25, 2020

In a creative video, FaZe Clan introduced their Valorant roster and gave us a little glimpse of their gameplay from previous tournaments. The NA Valorant scene is developing quite well for a new FPS game in the block. The Valorant community is unfazed by this recent team exposition from FaZe Clan as most were expecting it.

FaZe Clan announce their official Valorant roster before First Strike tournament

As Valorant grows to become one of the finest FPS games in the world, experts and fans are looking forward to LAN tournaments happening soon. Popular streamer Shroud also commended that Valorant is going to become the most appealing eSports as soon as the pandemic subsides. Thus, it is not a surprise that several former CS:GO legends have shifted to Valorant.

Nevertheless, to compete with the likes of Sentinels, 100Thieves, NRG, Fnatic, and several other organizations, FaZe has come up with a roster that looks immensely balanced. Earlier, FaZe Clan made a series of changes to their Valorant roster during the Ignition Series. However, now it seems to be finalized after a long wait.

The team comprises of Andrej 'babybay' Francisty, Corey 'Corey' Nigra, Shane 'Rawkus' Flaherty, Jimmy 'Marved' Nguyen, and Zachary 'ZachaREEE' Lombardo.

Image Credits - FaZe Clan

On August 6th, FaZe announced that Shane 'Rawkus' Flaherty would be joining their Valorant roster. This was huge as the team was in dire need of someone like Rawkus. In the video, we see Marved, known for his skill with Omen and Reyna, as well as babybay showing off his plays with Cypher.

Image Credits - FaZe Clan

With the roster looking as good as any other organization out there, the question remains whether FaZe has what it takes to be crowned as champions. The First Strike tournament is going to be massive for the Valorant community, and hopefully, these teams will put up a good show for the fans.