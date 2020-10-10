Valorant: Skye 'early access' kit reveal by Valorant Hub

The latest Valorant Agent Skye is making some noise even before its official release. As Act III confirmed a new map along with a new Agent, players are eagerly looking forward to what promises to be an exciting experience. Hiko, one of the best players in the game right now, also mentioned the impact that Skye will have on the current meta.

Skye’s kit in #VALORANT is built to let her team know what’s around every corner.



Her first ability, Regrowth, allows her to heal allies near her, toggling it on and off based on how much is left in the pool 🏥 pic.twitter.com/td6x0WYpeh — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) October 9, 2020

The Eco-Warrior from Australia comes with a kit that makes her one of the unique Agents in Valorant. It is safe to say that Skye knows how to successfully trailblaze her enemies in Valorant. Only a handful of content creators and players were given early access to test out both Skye and the Icebox.

Zakky from YouTube Channel Valorant Hub was one of the fortunate ones to experience this. Riot Games have found the perfect way to incorporate content creators into Valorant with big reveals like this. He came up with a video explaining everything he thinks about this new Agent in Valorant, as well as the new map.

Also read - Valorant: A Guide To Playing Omen On Ascent

First look at Skye in the IceBox map on Valorant

Enter caption

Skye's first ability is Regrowth, also known as her AOE healing ability. This is one of the meta changing aspects Skye is going to become popular for. Next up, her Trailblazer sort of mimics Phoenix's Run It Back. It can be used to gain huge amounts of information from the enemy in Valorant.

Advertisement

The Guiding Light is a flash ability that allows Skye to cut opponents' vision on command. Finally, her ultimate - Seekers, scours the map and finds three enemies that are in close proximity. Much like the wolves in Spike Rush.

Enter caption

Zakky gave us a comprehensive idea about all four of the abilities. However, it was much more exciting to see them in actual gameplay on the new map.

Enter caption

The IceBox map looks to be quite impressive, especially with the multiple corners and choke points. The blindspots on this Valorant map can be taken full advantage of once players get a good idea about the map.

Image Credits - Valorant Hub Youtube

Zakky said, "with all of the abilities you have seen coming from Skye, there is one counter towards every single one of them. Every single ability, apart from her healing, can be shot down. What that means is that if you see a wolf or a hawk flying towards you, you simply need to shoot at it."

Advertisement

Skye’s kit in #VALORANT is built to let her team know what’s around every corner.



Her first ability, Regrowth, allows her to heal allies near her, toggling it on and off based on how much is left in the pool 🏥 pic.twitter.com/td6x0WYpeh — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) October 9, 2020

Zakky also gave an intuitive take on what to do if the ability hits you.

"Skye's abilities are strong, if they hit you, you're going to feel it. So you need to do whatever you can to make sure her abilities do not hit you."

Zakky went on to mention that the devs might change the parameters and statistics, based on feedback from the initial matches before the official release.

Image Credits - Valorant Hub Youtube

He further mentions,

"In terms of playstyle, Skye is not your main fragger, and if you are looking to get multiple kills with her, it is possible but it is not the main goal with Skye."

Advertisement

He explains that her role as an Initiator is to do with gathering intel all over the map. The best way to do this is to use her Trailblazer and Guiding Light carefully and precisely.

"In general, Skye's abilities does not help too much in terms of the race against time in general gameplay."

Skye's wolf will also trigger Cypher's traps, and it will not pass through Sage's walls. However, her flashbang ability is much more potent than Breach or Phoenix's alternatives. This will take a lot of practice.

He also mentioned that more tips and tricks videos regarding the character are soon to follow.