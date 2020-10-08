Valorant: Hiko feels that Skye is going to play out both as a Sentinel and as an Initiator

Act III of Valorant is going to cause a paradigm shift that will change the game forever. Riot Games, usually, do not have the habit of leaking things until the last moment, but they have broken that pattern with Act III. The community has already been treated to some positive news well ahead of time.

The Dev Diaries video on YouTube illustrates how Riot Games are planning to go about these changes in Valorant. Furthermore, Anna Donlon also tweeted a bunch of spoilers before Act III goes live. All these suggest that there is something bigger being planned, and that the devs' are only giving us a glimpse of what is to come.

New Valorant Agent going to change the dynamics in Act III

To start at the beginning, a new Agent and a new map are being added to Valorant. Although it seems a little premature for both of these to be added to the game, it is quite likely that both won't be available in the same Episode. As stated previously, each Act is supposed to bring a new Agent, but the developers seem to pull out all the stops.

There have been several leaked videos of gameplay. It is essential to note that, although they give us a comprehensive idea about the new Agent, none of these videos are official. As described, Skye is from Australia, and her kit looks to be absolutely unique from all other Agents.

Rumors suggest that the leak was posted by someone working on Valorant inside Riot Games. Whether or not Riot Games is going to take any steps against the alleged leaker is yet to be seen. However, the community is quite happy with the outcome, as the abilities of the Agent are explicitly displayed.

To start with her kit, there are apparently two unique abilities that haven't been seen before in Valorant. The other two have been partially revealed in different forms in other game modes such as Spike Rush. The healing ability tops the list, as it is one which is soon expected to become the meta. Sage was the only Agent who could heal teammates, but now it looks like there is going to be another one in Valorant.

Hiko on how Skye is going to impact the Valorant meta majorly

Popular Valorant pro Hiko gave his reaction to this new Agent, which might be added to the game by the beginning of Episode 2, Act III. Numerous players are claiming that it will be out during Episode 1 itself, but that remains to be seen.

Hiko also mentions how this new agent is going to be a representation of both Sentinel and Initiator classes in Valorant. As her abilities give great range, Skye might just be the key to the puzzle in Valorant. Hiko doesn't fail to point out how Phoenix's flash, or Sova's Recon Bolt, or even Sage's healing, is going to fall short in front of Skye kit.

A new map that's ice cold, an update about our next Agent, upcoming competitive changes, and more.



According to her abilities, she can do what Sova does, and at the same time, give Sage a run for her money. While this is going to add some new incongruities to Act III in Valorant, the developers promise to take some time to sort all of them out. Hopefully, the new Agent and the new map will change the entire Agent dynamics of Valorant.

Skye and her abilities

Guiding Light - Image Credit leaked video

Guiding Light (E) - A hawk trinket is equipped and sent forward, which acts as a flash. This is remarkably similar to Phoenix's or Breach's flash. However, the exciting aspect would be to see if players can shoot it down midway. Similarly, the range and angular aspect of this ability are one thing players want to know more about. Skye is going to have 3 of these, each costing 100.

Trailblazer - Image Credit leaked video

Trailblazer (Q) - This is the ability which is essentially to be used for weakening enemies and scouting locations. It is rumored that Skye will be categorized as an Initiator. The Tasmanian tiger trinket alliteration rolls right off the tongue, in the same way it will covertly roll up on the enemies. Thus, this ability could be similar to Sova's Recon Dart. It is also interesting to see the connection between Phoenix's Run It Back and Trailblazer. However, it may not be nearly as potent as Run It Back.

Regrowth - Image Credit leaked video

Regrowth (C) - This is the crown jewel of Skye's Kit. According to the leaks, the ability is going to heal all teammates in a specific area and in line of sight. It can be reused until her healing pool is depleted. This reminds us of Viper's Toxin Pool, which works on based on the same mechanic. At the same time, Skye will not be able to heal herself. This ability is soon to replace Sage's utility in the meta.

Seekers - Image Credit leaked video

Seekers (X) - Ultimates in Valorant are designed to be a slightly overpowering, to effectively counter the enemies. Until now, Initiators did boast a strong ultimate, especially if Sova's Ult is taken into consideration. Nevertheless, Seekers are similar to the wolf trackers in Spike Rush. Here though, three different seekers will search for enemies in close proximity. It will be interesting to see how players implement this ability, as it can take out three opponents at the same time if coordinated in the right manner.

Thus, Skye's entire kit looks like an Initiator's dream, as it has the potential to root out enemies who tend to hold angles and choke points.

