Riot teases fox image: Can the new Valorant Agent control animals?

Riot Games just dropped an image on Twitter through Valorant's official page and the community is going crazy with speculations!

This was the initial tweet posted by Valorant which reads, "Who's hunting who?"

Ever since this was posted, there has been plenty of speculation on Twitter by the fans. Some of them include:

Agent name: Skye

🔹 Country: Australia

🔹 AoE healing ability (can't self-heal)

🔹 Bird ability works like Sova's drone

🔹 Wolves ability are simialr to Spike Rush wolves pic.twitter.com/JdWF25bDyB — nyx ☘️ (@justnyxnow) October 7, 2020

Like this tweet from @justnyxnow, which provides a rather detailed insight towards this being a new agent leak.

"No worries, I'll forge us a path" — Valomemes/Leaks (@Valomemer) October 7, 2020

Another tweet from @Valomemer suggests that the new hero can probably call upon wolves to her aid in Valorant.

my cosplay is ready pic.twitter.com/ofrAttM0eU — floxay #gura shrimp (@floxayyy) October 7, 2020

Whereas others like @floxayyy, a known dataminer, is excited about the design portrayed by Riot Games.

These are all just speculations about Valorant updates, right?

Yes, as of this moment, all of this is entirely speculation, as Riot Games is yet to confirm anything. However, returning to one of the more reliable sources for Valorant leaks and updates, @ValorLeaks,

AGENT RUMORS:

Agent Name SKYE

Abilities:

1. AOE heal, can't self heal

2. Wolf drone that can be controlled and shot down

3. Sends out a Birb (bird) ability (like Sova recon bolt)

4. Releases 3 wolves that chase enemies#VALORANT pic.twitter.com/822u789j3y — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) October 7, 2020

This specific dataminer has been accurate with his leaks and predictions regarding Valorant in the past, and he has provided an extremely detailed insight as to what the upcoming agent might be like.

Valorant Leaks has also provided some info as to when we might be able to play as the new character in Valorant.

Well, October 27th seems to be a date to remember regarding information on the new agent. https://t.co/MEUCRP8LvC — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) October 7, 2020

After the announcement from Valorant about what we can expect in Act 3 of the game, fans have been waiting eagerly for more information and details about Act 3.

Apart from this, yesterday, Valorant also announced a new map that is set to accompany Act 3. The map is called "Icebox" and is supposed to be the first snow capped map in Valorant.

Having already announced so many changes in Act 3, it doesn't come as a surprise that the agent release has been delayed by a couple of weeks, as Riot mentioned on Valorant's official website:

"Moving Icebox up from Episode 2 does come with a trade-off: we’ll be delaying the release of our newest Agent for two weeks (one patch cycle) after the start of Act III. Simply put, our last few patches haven’t been the most stable, and we know more of you want Icebox. Delaying the release of a new Agent allows us to better handle any issues that might emerge when launching alongside Patch 1.10."

"Not gonna lie, the Act III patch is a bit scary considering the high amount of content coming and potential instability. We want to be faster when it comes to resolving any issues or exploits. This delay gives our team some breathing room to make sure current Agents play nice with the new map (invisible Spy Cams, invincibility, teleporting in the wrong neighborhood, etc.) before introducing another variable."

Having said that, Riot Games are focusing completely on the new Map as the agent release will have to wait for one patch cycle, until the end of October.