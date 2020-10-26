Valorant: How to exploit and counter Killjoy's Turret glitch on Haven?

Valorant has successfully entered into Act III with the release of Icebox and a new agent named Skye. Although, when it comes to game-breaking glitches, Riot Games still has a lot of work to do on Valorant. As soon as the new map was released, there were reports of glitches and bugs taking over. This is not the first time a Valorant map showed game-breaking bugs and glitches; it has happened before with the Bind map.

Within a few days, players were learning to exploit Omen's teleport on Icebox. Similarly, players also discovered a particular spot on Haven, where Killjoy's turret could pull off a hollow-man. Lineups are always an interesting thing on closed maps like Valorant.

However, players need to know how to use it and effectively counter it to get about these lineups. Nevertheless, this game-breaking glitch or bug allows Killjoy to get multiple kills without even being noticed.

How to exploit Killjoy's Turret glitch on Haven in Valorant?

Essentially, players must put Killjoy's turret inside the walls; this makes the turret invisible to the opponents. Thus, the enemy won't know where the shots are coming from, and Killjoy can rack up a few free kills for the team.

This is most effective on Haven as it cuts off three angles, Attackers Spawn entrance, C Lobby, and Mid Doors to Garage, which players have been taking advantage of it ever since.

Several experts claim that there is no counter to this game-breaking glitch in Valorant. Killjoy came with Act II and was added extensively to the Sentinel Agent pool. Although her kit has not seen too many glitches, the turret has been at the center of bugs on different maps.

In order to take advantage of this glitch before it gets fixed in Valorant, here is what players have to do. Firstly, this is most effective when playing from the Attackers' side as it allows players to access that spot early on. Players need to hop on top of the crates near the Attackers' side spawn and place the turret in between the walls. This makes the turret invisible to the enemy and helps wait out the Defenders' first rush.

The video shared by Yami on YouTube exactly shows how players can place the turret on the proper spot to exploit this bug. What this does is that it allows Killjoy and her teammates more time before the opponent rushes them. Simultaneously, it confuses the opponent and allows a quick-peek for the Attackers to snuff them out.

Riot Games plans to take care of all the glitches, as they've mentioned it recently. However, contrary to popular opinion, this game-breaking glitch exploit can also be countered. In the video, Yami shows precisely how potent this glitch can be if players are rushing from C Long or Mid Doors.

How to counter Killjoy's Turret Glitch on Haven in Valorant?

At the same time, the video gives us a way to counter this glitch. As demonstrated, players need to withstand the first hit by the turret. This shows the exact spot where it's hidden, and thus, players can wallbang it easily. The most effective way of doing this in Valorant is by using an Operator.

However, there is a catch to this counter as well. While players focus on the turret, Killjoy and her team get an opportunity to peek, which in ranked games can indeed be game-changing. Similarly, if a player uses the Operator to wallbang, then getting out and back in the scoped vision gives the enemy ample time to shoot.

Thus, players now have a way to counter and exploit this glitch in Valorant before Riot chooses to fix it. However, it is advised that players move as a team to counter any opportunity for the opponents to peek while taking the turret down.