Valorant: First Look at the Act 3 Battle Pass

Valorant Act 3 Patch 1.10 went live with new changes that are set to be implemented in the game. The Act 3 Battle Pass trailer hit social media with some unexpected easter eggs. These hints give us more knowledge about the Valorant lore, whether it is hidden in skins, trinkets, or new sprays.

The new map, Icebox, is suggested to be the Defenders' worst nightmare. Similarly, the Agent Skye is quite versatile, and might just function as a Sentinel at times. Her healing ability, combined with her knack to root out enemies, makes her one of the deadliest Agents in Valorant.

Valorant Act 3 Battle Pass trailer reveals significant details

There have been several new changes to the competitive structure of the Ranked system. Simultaneously, the Deathmatch mode has seen a productive upgrade that will help players focus more. Riot Games also added many Quality of Life changes that affect the overall game.

A bunch of new gun buddies have been added. Some of these look like they are inspired by the Halloween theme. Similarly, Riot Games mentioned how two new gun buddies would be issued to celebrate the new servers in North Africa and the Middle East.

Exclusive weapons skins, including Serenity, Surge, and Ruin, are also coming with the Battle Pass. These skins are far superior to anything we have seen so far in the game from the looks of it. They are going to be available for specific guns only, as always.

The new map and the new Agent

During the trailer, it was also shown how players could use Skye's ability, especially the Trailblazer. Similarly, the video also focused on Icebox, and specifically on B Site. It is being rumored as the most open Site on any of the Valorant maps, making it that much challenging.

We saw how there are at least 3 angles one has to cover on Icebox B Site. This makes it tough to plant and tougher to retake after a plant. With respect to Icebox, Riot Games officially mentioned the following.

Each Icebox site is a complex combat space that features plenty of cover and verticality. This map emphasizes skirmishes, sharp aim, and adaptive play. There's also a zipline that amplifies the feeling of quick action and verticality.

As we're releasing Icebox ahead of schedule, we are going to be releasing it in a "beta" state for at least two weeks. During this time, the map will be available to play in Unrated, Spike Rush, and Deathmatch modes. We're going to continue to optimize the performance on the map as well as continue to fix any bugs that might appear. If all goes well, Icebox will then become available for play in the Competitive queue on October 27th.

Although Icebox won't have competitive play right at the beginning, it is still going to be available evengually. This would be the best time for players to jump on to the map and practice their lineups and such. Players definitely need to get used to the map; otherwise, reports suggest that it can be quite strenuous.