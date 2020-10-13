Valorant Icebox has been unveiled way ahead of time thanks to the early access given to select players and content creators. Ever since, the Valorant community has seen a rise in videos explaining insane plays on the map, as well as showing off the new Agent, Skye. Hailing from Australia, Skye is an Initiator who has the ability to heal her own team.

Show off Skye's skills when the new Agent drops on Oct. 27. pic.twitter.com/mbmUjIqrEq — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 9, 2020

A majority of the community agreed that this map is meant to be for the attackers. Thus, defending becomes a challenging aspect. However, it is also a map that massively favors Initiators. Information can be gathered easily by Agents like Sova, Breach, Cypher and Skye. For those who have a flair for geometry, this will help with all the lineups necessary for Icebox.

I have prepared 3 hours of ICEBOX gameplay from the playtest with @PlayVALORANT for todays stream starting NOW! Very excited to show you guys custom matches with Sova/Skye with streamers and pro players! https://t.co/QxA2hiIbgW — AverageJonas (@Average_Jonas) October 12, 2020

Average Jonas, one of the best Sova Mains out there, took to YouTube to explain few lineups that might help players excel on the map. These lineups are necessary for gathering information without being detected. Thus, players need to be spot on with these lineups in order to cover both bomb sites simultaneously.

Defensive lineups for Sova Recon Bolt on Valorant Icebox.

The A Site in Icebox is more of a closed version, with only one central structure, while the B Site is much more open with multiple angles. This allows Valorant players to get creative with their lineups, especially if the idea is to make it a nightmare for the opponent, without any chances of a slip-up.

Image Credits - Average Jonas YouTube

From A Rafters to A Belt - to hit this lineup in Valorant, players need to move right to the far corner of A Rafters. Lineup their crosshair in a way that the dart travels through the gaps in the pipe. This will directly cover all the angles near A Belt as well as A Entrance from the Attackers spawn on IceBox in Valorant. Average Jonas suggested that players use it with one-bounce on their arrows.

B Site to A Site - this is one of the tricky lineups in Valorant. Players need to execute this when they are defending B, but the attackers have planted at A. This makes it quite challenging. However, this lineup will reveal almost everything on A Site as it lands right on the site's central area. Players are suggested to put one-bounce on their arrow in order to succeed at this.

Mid Boiler to Mid Tube - this lineup in Valorant is going to be extremely popular soon, only because it offers information from the B Garage area as well as the B Site. This makes it one of the best lineups to use to gather knowledge over an area. Players need to lineup their Recon Bolts like it is shown in the image and use one-bounce on their Darts.

B Yellow to B Garage - this one is similar to the last one. However, the difference with this one is that opponents cannot naturally spot dart as it lands high up on the crates. This sees Middle pushers as well as Garage campers. The standard full charge one-bounce bolt works fine.

Kitchen to B Crane - this should be used when there is a full rotation from A to B during a post plant defense. Usually, opponents in Valorant choose multiple Cubby areas near the crates to hold angles. This Recon Bolt can expose their position in one shot if properly executed. For this, players need to position themselves in the Kitchen, shoot a Recon Bolt in the direction shown with just one bar of charge. The Bolt falls on the Crane and exposes the entire B Yellow, Garage, and Cubby area.

Attacking Lineups for Sova's Recon Bolt on Icebox in Valorant

Average Jonas mentioned how it is easy to get backstabbed, and at the same time, to rotate. This is because the middle section of the map is relatively short in distance. That makes shifting from sites a challenging task.

A Belt to A Nest - the most prevalent hiding spot for defenders, is A Nest. Average Jonas demonstrates how to counter this on the new map in Valorant. Firstly, players need to line up in the position shown on Belt. For this, players will need to charge the Bolt full with two bounces. The Bolt exposes up to A Rafters, which is pretty much the entire A Site.

From A Belt to A Site - this lineup in Valorant can be used when the defending team is playing passive, camping, or holding corners. Placing the BoltBolt from the shortest angle on A Belt allows Sova to see the entire A Site.

Mid Blue to Mid Tube - the wide range for visibility on the B Site makes the Mid section a critical area to defend. Contesting the middle can become more comfortable if the following lineup is appropriately executed. The lineup needs players to get up on the box at Mid Blue, just near the Attackers Spawn, aiming towards the Crane.

B Garage to B Crane - "While attacking B, I think it is super important to make sure that you're safe from all these cubbies," said Average Jonas. The lineup here needs players to aim at the lower half of the green crate. A full charge one-bounce from this Recon Bolt exposes the cubbies in B and B Yellow and portions of B Garage.

B Cubby to B Site - for a post-plant situation on B Site, the B Cubby lineup allows Sova Mains to take advantage of another map design in Valorant. A one-bounce full charged shot reveals the entire B site. Landing on top of the crate where defenders usually try to enter from.