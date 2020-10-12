Valorant: Icebox is going to be a nightmare for defenders

Valorant Act III is drawing closer with every passing day, and finally, we have a decent knowledge about the new map, Icebox. It also gave us the first look at the new Agent named Skye. Specific players were granted early access; Zakky from Valorant Hub went on to reveal a few of the intricate details that have been added on the map. As predicted before, this map is much more open than previous ones, encouraging aggressive gameplay.

Hidden away by KINGDOM CORPORATION.....



Where they were threatened by an incoming 🐧 invasion 😯 pic.twitter.com/sK28Csh6Zr — VALORANT Hub (@ValorantHubb) October 10, 2020

From the first look, Zakky said that the map is exceptionally tiresome and strenuous. Players need to be on their edge at all times. Simultaneously, he also mentioned how to tackle scenarios on this map, especially post-plant.

Deep in the Arctic ❄🌏... a facility is based... 🔬



Learn about the playstyles, angles/movements from Zakky's (rookie) gameplay! 🤣🤣



🧊🗣 ICEBOX Impressions & Gameplay 👉 https://t.co/VwUOnIrrvU pic.twitter.com/Ch1RhS2x71 — VALORANT Hub (@ValorantHubb) October 9, 2020

There is a remarkable resemblance between Icebox and Split. However, the aspect of verticality is much more tightly packed in Icebox. Maps like Ascent and Bind favored defenders and thus, the double Operator combination was quite common. Although, that is not the case with this map. With areas that are nothing more than kill zones, the map thrives on players being good with short distance combat.

Also read - Valorant: A Guide To Playing Omen On Ascent

Defending A Site on Icebox in Valorant

Enter caption

On a map like Icebox, Zakky mentioned how defending could be a tough job. If the opposing team manages to take a site, then it can be quite difficult to overtake them to retake the bomb. He mentioned it specifically in the context of A Site. For recon, players usually use Sova to hit an arrow from Mid Entrance to A Pipes, that reveals the whole area.

Advertisement

Image Credits - Valorant Hub

"Obviously when you're outnumbered, it is difficult to take the site. However, basically when you have a full team as defenders, it is almost impossible for the attackers to get in (with reference to A Site). The issue is, if people rush this area very quickly, and if especially you are at B, its almost impossible to take A Site," said Zakky.

Image Credits - Valorant hub

The defenders also have a similar height advantage on A Site with multiple angles. He surmised, "There are many angles for defenders for keeping attackers off the site. The issue is if people rush this area very quickly, then it is almost impossible to retake A Site."

Image Credits - Valorant Hub Enter caption

"A lot of the time you wouldn't be able to push people A Site as easy...I was playing against a lot of very good players, the meta might be different in public games...you only learn by playing with people who are better than you."

Image Credits - Valorant Hub

The areas which players need to look out for in A when defending is A Pipes, A Screen, and Elbow. The Rafters do offer a visual advantage, but they are killing spots for opposing snipers. The map design cuts off any form of quick retake as the opponents can be hiding in any of the choke points.

Also read - Valorant: Hiko gives his take on the upcoming Act 3 competitive changes

Advertisement

Defending B Site on Icebox in Valorant

Image Credits - Valorant Hub

There was a particular moment where we saw Zakky in trouble at B Site, and he showed us exactly why. The crates right after the Mid section of the map lead to B Site. The crates can act both as a babe and a boon. For the attacking team, it's the best place to take cover after a plant; for the defending team, it can be a nightmare if teammates are spotted.

Image Credits - Valorant Hub

Firing recon bolts on the Mid Crates is a great way to discover enemies for Sova mains at B Site. It should also be noted that Sova can hit the recon bolt towards B while almost standing near the attackers spawn.

Image Credit - Valorant Hub

"When Breach is doing his ultimate ability, essentially I am one floor above in the crates. So if you are there, someone can easily shoot you from three or four angles, so it is a bit difficult to point it...someone could very easily peak me through crates."

Advertisement

Image Credits - Valorant Hub

Defending on B Site is another equally challenging aspect. Simply because the Mid area of Icebox has too many angles and is quite easily predictable for opponents. However, the B Site is much more dangerous, as it is literally out in the open. This makes it that much more difficult to defend with the multiple angles behind each crate.

Image Credit - Valorant Hub Enter caption

Zakky also noticed that players tend to hide in spots like B Alley, B Orange, B Hall, B Green, and B Yellow. All of these offer a different angle for attackers to counter players rotating in.

"Take some time to get used to the map. Essentially people are going to get used to. Take some time to get used to the fact that people will be on the top sometimes." Zakky added. Taking over the B Site, post-plant is as challenging as it is with A Site. It seems that the map is not for defending from the first look, which is a welcome change.