Valorant Patch 1.11 is officially out now, with a bunch of new changes being made to the game. The Riot Games sponsored First Strike Tournament is also underway. The new Agent - Skye, officially enters Valorant today too. After the successful launch of the new map Icebox, players are looking forward to experiencing these recent alterations.

.@PlayVALORANT Patch Time, again!



✋ Left-hand view model



🧊 Icebox enters competitive



🍃 Skye now playable



And more?!



Read full patch notes here: https://t.co/IGawxPEPaZ pic.twitter.com/177LAlVUxs — Will Buck (@BUK57) October 27, 2020

Now, Riot Games have finally added the left-handed view mode in Valorant. In a previous Q&A session, the community had asked whether the left-handed view mode was a possibility. The Valorant developers responded by assuring the community that this would be happening in the future.

Riot Games finally adds Left-handed view mode in Valorant

PATCH 1.11 | #VALORANT

~ Left hand view model has been added.

~ Enable the left hand view model by going to your settings. — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) October 27, 2020

Here's what Riot Games had to say on the matter:

"We know that this is something that a lot of players have been asking for, and we've been doing some exploration into this. We're currently in the process of validating how this would work from not just a technical side but from a competitive and artistic front as well. While this may seem like a small technical challenge, we want to make sure this is done right for players."

"The second aspect we need to consider is how this might impact the competitive integrity of the game. We want to ensure that there are no advantages or disadvantages to playing with a left-handed view model and that we maintain a fair, competitive playing field. We want to make sure that the left-hand view isn't the new meta or that players with this preference aren't nerfed."

Lefties, it's your lucky day! That Left-handed view model you asked for is now available. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 27, 2020

Along with the news of the new Agent came a few buffs and nerfs for others. While most of these changes were discussed before by the developers, it is essential to understand how the meta could change after this patch.

Riot Games also said,

"All of our Sentitenals and Initiators are getting role and abilities-specific tuning, with the start of First Strike in mind."

Wheres what left hand gameplay looks like... #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/ycO252JLLI — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) October 27, 2020

Nevertheless, with these inclusions in Valorant, the game is about to become much more competitive. Riot Games, through their quality of life changes section, also said,

"Left-handed view model is now available for players. Players can swap their first-person view-model to lefthanded by going to the settings menu and swapping their view model to “Left-Handed. Changing this will also show all other players as left-handed when spectating."

I am so excited for left hand mode! It took a little bit to get all the bugs worked out but Im glad we finally got this in! Being forced to play right handed was definitely not a great experience and im glad we now give the option to switch!#valorant #PlayValorant @PlayVALORANT pic.twitter.com/HpGWjZf9ab — Sean Marino (@oniram177) October 27, 2020

For players that have recently joined the FPS genre, this might be a minute change. However, for those who have played FPS titles like CS:GO before, the left-handed view can be instinctively different. Numerous players took to Twitter to express their opinions about Riot Games' latest Valorant patch.

I played left hand in csgo but on valorant it just messes with my head too much. could be because I already have so many right hand hours — AJ (@ArcticNA) October 27, 2020

LEFT HAND VIEW MODEL IN VALORANT RIP I MIGHT PLAY TODAY JUST FOR THAT — Mel (@hoodie_mj) October 27, 2020

if left hand viewmodel comes out tomorrow I will grind valorant all day everyday — Raian (@RaianCenpai) October 27, 2020

best part of the patch Im not even lefty just 1600 hours in csgo with left hand models — Nick (@boolshevik) October 27, 2020

