Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament Quarterfinals witnessed an upset as Gen.G Esports defeated Sentinels. Several experts predicted this, but it came as a shock for Sentinels fans as they were one of the tournament's top teams.

📢 From 128 down to 8 teams! Today we will get top tier action in the Quarter Finals of the @nerdstgamers First Strike Open Qualifier.



Make sure to follow all the data and statistics here 👇https://t.co/LsHVUNdLg7 pic.twitter.com/YMFTTqgrc5 — THESPIKE.GG (@THESPIKEGG) October 28, 2020

Gen.G Esports picked up the first map and showed why Ascent feels like home to them. Gen.G returned after yesterday's Day 2 performance in Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament. However, a 2-0 whitewash for the Sentinels in Valorant First Strike tournament Quarterfinals was not expected.

The Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament Quarterfinals will have T1 facing Envy, TSM facing 100 Thieves, and Cloud 9 Blue facing The Slimy Boogermen.

Also read: Valorant: Players will need to be more decisive with their credits as Riot introduces new Economic Ruleset

Gen.G Esports beat Sentinels in Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament Quarterfinals

Image Credits - nerdstgame Twitch

"When things start to go wrong for them, it all falls apart," said Ryancentral about Gen.G Esports. Ascent was a bit of a disaster for Sentinels as only Sinatraa was able to cross the 25 kill mark. ShahZam and Zombs tried their best with Jett and Omen, but it wasn't achievable.

Envy vs T1 - I think it will be a good series, but overall T1 take the win. 2-1



Sentinels vs Gen.G - Sentinels 2-0



Cloud 9 vs Boogers - This could honestly go either way. Boogers been playing pretty well.



TSM vs 100 Thieves - Personally rooting for Thieves — Exalt (@ExaltVAL) October 28, 2020

It is essential to notice how Gen.G Esports have made it a habit to take an early lead. In the previous Valorant matches, they maintained the pressure from early on, making the enemy team crack.

Advertisement

Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament commentators Tombizz and Ryancentral mentioned how Sentinels were too dependent on individual talent instead of the whole team playing together. On the other hand, Gen.G showcased the power of teamwork in Valorant.

Gen.G had players like Shaw, Mkael, and gMd putting in some consistent 30+ kills on Ascent to make it 13-5 on the first map. Before the first swap, Sentinels had 4 while Gen.G lead with 8. It became inevitable after the first four rounds were swept clean by Gen.G Esports.

Advertisement

Similarly, Split, which was Sentinels pick, did not help them much in Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament Quarterfinals. Sentinels won the first two rounds as Attackers, but Gen.G had pushed in a massive way to make it 9-3 before the Switch.

Image Credits - TheSpike.gg

Only Sinatraa and Zombs managed to get 13 and 12 kills respectively. The general lack of enthusiasm was quite apparent in the way Sentinels were playing. It was indeed shocking to see that the best team in the world goes down like this.

2-0 vs @Sentinels , good games from the boys. Feelsgood to be calling again. Very impressive showing from us! #GenGWIN #TigerNation — Gen.G gMd 🇨🇦 (@Guiiimond) October 28, 2020

If the overall performance of both teams is considered throughout the tournament, Gen.G is leagues ahead of Sentinels. Sentinels showed signs of weakness when they lost a map to Sakura Storm.

Coincidentally, that map was also Ascent, and perhaps Gen.G selected their pick based on Sentinels record. This dramatic turn of events has massively shaken the Valorant community. However, it is not all over for Sentinels as there will be a second round in the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament.

The tournament will have a redemption factor for all the teams who've lost. The next match is going to be TSM vs 100 Thieves. Hopefully, fans will experience another classic Valorant match between these two as the final four winners will make it through.

Also read: Valorant: Riot Games enforces new Sentinel dynamics in Patch 1.11