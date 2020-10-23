Valorant: Global Esports are the winners of the Phase 2 of the Skyesports Championship Series 2.0

As the second phase of the Skyesports Valorant Championship Series 2.0 draws to a close, the competition crowns Global Esports as the most dominant team in the tournament.

As the winners, Global Esports get to take home the INR 75,000 prize money, along with WD Black Product, HyperX Product, and Flipkart EGVs.

The Grand Finals of the phase 2 of the Skyesports Valorant Championship 2.0 was just incredible, and Team Tamilas put up a tough fight against the powerhouse that is Global Esports.

The finals were a 5-game nailbiter, and after Global Esports got a 2-0 map lead on Ascent and Haven, Team Tamilas soon came back strong on both Bind and Split.

It was only in the final map - Haven, where they able to decide things, and Global Esports was able to clinch the win by the skin of their teeth.

The 5th map proved to be tough going for Global Esports, and it was level pegging for a long time. That was only until Bhavin ‘HellRangeR’ Kotwani and gang beat the opposition with a 13-11 score line though.

Team Tamilas are the rising stars of Valorant India

Without Debanjan “Deathmaker” Das and after losing Sagnik ‘hellfightR’ Roy to Velocity Gaming, Global Esports did look like they were struggling to keep up with the tempo of Team Tamilas in many of the rounds.

But, the squad still came back strong on the the 5th map. With some help from their latest member - Lightningfast, who was the top scorer on map 5, Global Esports were able to win out over the competition.

But, that being said, let us not overlook Team Tamilas and their incredible roster of young talents.

Team Tamilas are rising esports stars of Valorant India (image credits: Skyesports)

Previously, Rafaaa was considered to be the only outstanding player in the squad, but in the Grand Finals of the second phase of the Skyepsorts Valorant Championship Series 2.0, the entire team stepped up.

When Rafaaa was bottom fragging, it was Stoner, Jinnn, Flexx, and Zoid, who were taking turns to put on the mantle of ‘team carry’.

The Skyesports Valorant Championship 2.0 showed us the incredible amount of young talent that India has, and that it is not just Velocity Gaming who will be making the nation proud, as Valorant in India continues to grow.