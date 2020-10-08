Valorant: Global Esports accuse Antidote of poaching, Velocity Gaming star responds

Well, what’s competitive esports if you don’t have a bit of drama between the various organizations and players who are involved in scene. The Valorant scene has been no exception.

Valorant India currently seems to be brewing in a boiling pot of our all-time favorite brand of ‘Maggi Masala’, as in a very recent Instagram story, Dr. Rushindra Sinha - CEO & co-founder of Global Esports, accused Velocity Gaming Valorant star Sabyasachi “Antidote” Bose, of poaching one of his Valorant pros.

Valorant: Global Esports accuse Antidote of poaching

Image Credits: Dr. Rushindra Sinha

In his Instagram feed Dr. Sinha puts out quite a lengthy post about the situation, and writes:

“It’s high time players learn a little ethics when it comes to behaving professionally. Within weeks of signing with us Sagnik Roy aka Hellf has decided he wants to break his contractual obligations to join VLT after being approached by Sabyasachi aka Antidote to join VLT."

"Hellf wasn’t the only player that was approached by our competitor but the only one they managed to convince. While both players maintain that the decision was mutual and not a case of poaching this is still something that needs to be addressed as an issue within the esports community in India."

"We are officially announcing the benching of HellF until further notice and urge the entire community to start treating this as the job that it is. They are getting a salary and an opportunity to represent an org as well as their country."

"This is also a lesson to all players to stop poaching and / or making any other breach of terms or services with the organization. If we want the ecosystem to grow we must adhere to the system that encourages systematic transfers/loans/buyouts/trades to ensure all the parties involved benefit from it."

"This has been a long standing issue with organizations in the past and I think it’s high time everyone steps up. Including us. It is imperative that the few sponsored orgs of this region work hand in hand to avoid such exploitation by the players."

"@vlt.sentinel expecting better from all of our players in the future & us. While we are sure you do not encourage this unethical move by any player, we request you to look into this and take necessary action, we would like to resolve this the proper way and are hoping you work with us on this.”

Now, if the accusations about the Valorant pro are true, then this was a grave injustice that was inflicted on Global Esports, and quite unethical on the part of both Antidote and Sagnik ‘hellfightR’ Roy.

But, if Antidote is innocent of this act, then we can enjoy the following response that the Velocity Gaming star provided.

Antidote's Response

But jokes apart, whichever way we look at it, this indeed is a very serious issue that can negatively impact the Indian Valorant scene in the long run. As fans of Valorant, we certainly don’t want to see the stars that we look up to, pull off such unethical stunts.