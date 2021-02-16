The Esports Club Invitational Valorant Season 2 moves on to the semifinals

TEC Invitational Valorant Season 2 is spicing up as it moves into the latter stages of the competition.

TEC Invitational Valorant Season 2 commenced last week. The upper bracket quarterfinals are already done with. With eight teams in the first stage, four of them advanced into the upper bracket semifinals.

The four losing teams found themselves in the lower bracket quarterfinals, which is yet to be played.

XTZ Esports vs Enigma Gaming - TEC Invitational Valorant Season 2

The first match of the TEC Invitational was between XTZ and Enigma Gaming. It was Enigma Gaming's first match in a TEC organized tournament, and it managed to beat XTZ successfully.

With a 2-0 clean sweep in the best-of-three matchup, Enigma Gaming showed great chemistry to battle among the best.

The first map was Icebox. With a dominant start, Enigma took the lead. hiKKa made certain that Enigma won't be trailing behind and led it to a 13-9 win in the first map.

The second map was Bind, where XTZ was off to a better start than their previous map. Enigma managed to break through and bring the half into a draw. The second half started in Engima's favor, but not for long. XTZ trailed behind but finally took the map to overtime.

The overtime did not last long as Enigma won the game with a score of 14-12.

Team Mahi vs The RAD Syndicate - TEC Invitational Valorant Season 2

The first match of the tournament was between Team Mahi and The RAD Syndicate. Team Mahi won against The RAD Syndicate with a 2-0 score.

The first map was Icebox, where Amaterasu from Team Mahi chose the Viper, an uncommon meta in the Indian Valorant scene. Things worked out well for Mahi as it took the lead in the first half.

The second half was quick as well. Antidote fired with his Operator and managed to take a fabulous ace. RAD Syndicate's Paradoxks gave a great effort and took down massive kills as well. However, the match ended in Mahi's favor with a 13-4 scoreline.

Split was the second map. Team Mahi was off to a dominant start, not giving away a single round in the first half. The second half witnessed RAD trying their best to make a comeback. However, Mahi proved too strong and took the match with a score of 13-9.

Global Esports vs Team Villainious - TEC Invitational Valorant Season 2

Both Global Esports and Team Villainious looked confident. GE managed to clean sweep its opponent in the end with a score of 2-0.

The first map of the Valorant match between GE and Team Villainous was o Icebox. The map started with Global Esports taking the initial lead. The half ended with a 4-2 score and GE leading.

The second half was really quick as Global Esports did not give away a single round and defended successfully with a 13-2 score. SkRossi looked confident on that Jett and HellRanger's planning and effort paid off.

The second map was Bind, where Team Villainious played a much better Valorant game. Global Esports took the lead, but Villainous was not trailing far behind.

Global Esports took advantage by attacking in the second half and closed the match with a 13-6 score.

Reckoning Esports vs GodLike Esports - TEC Invitational Valorant Season 2

The match between GodLike and Reckoning was a clean sweep as well. GodLike won the Valorant match with a 2-0 score.

The first map was on Ascent, where GodLike Esports started off as the Defenders. It took a huge lead of 8-2. However, in the second half, Reckoning started to close the gap.

Reckoning took advantage of the defending side with an excellent effort and managed to bring the map to overtime.

However, sh1vy made sure not to give away the map after such a big lead initially. He pulled out a massive 1v2 clutch and won the map for GodLike with a score of 14-12.

The second map was on Haven, which was a very tight match as well. With the gap closed between the two teams, GodLike managed to break out and grab the match with a 12-10 score.

Excellent play from HaiVaan sealed the victory with GodLike winning 13-10.

How the teams stand in the TEC Valorant Invitational Season 2

The upper bracket semifinals of the Valorant Invitational starts this week. It will be streamed on The Esports Club Youtube Channel.

Global Esports is going to face GodLike Esports. Team Mahi will face Enigma Gaming.

The lower bracket of the quarterfinals will be streamed as well. XTZ Esports will face The RAD Syndicate, and Team Villainous will face Reckoning Esports.

The teams in the lower brackets are now left with only one chance to get back on track. Losing will result in elimination from the tournament.