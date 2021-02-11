The Esports Club is back with another Valorant Invitational, featuring the best teams in India

The TEC Invitational Valorant Season 2 will commence on February 12th with a prize pool of ₹3,00,000 at stake.

After the successful Challenger Series the previous year and Season 1 of the Invitational, The Esports Club is all set for a second season. The competition will feature eight of India's best Valorant teams.

Each TEC Valorant Invitational Season 2 will be streamed live on The Esports Club Youtube Channel, starting tomorrow.

The tournament is scheduled to start on February 12th and will conclude with the Finals on February 23rd. The format of the game will be Double Elimination.

This format is usually favored by The Esports Club. This will ensure that each team will get a second chance to get back on track if they lose a match.

These are the following eight teams invited to the tournament:

Global Esports

GodLike Esports

Team Mahi

Reckoning Esports

XTZ Esports

The Rad Syndicate

Team Villainous

Enigma Gaming

The previous season's invitational was an action-packed quest, filled with unexpected results. While Global Esports did manage to triumph, other teams showed their potential in what they are capable of.

Paratroops will not participate in this Valorant tournament due to their disqualification in the previous Season. However, some of the new teams have come to the fore to battle amongst the country's best.

Three new teams will be playing at this Valorant Invitational.

The latest season of this Valorant Invitational will feature three new teams at the battleground - Team Mahi, The Rad Syndicate, and Enigma Gaming. India's Esports fans might be familiar with the former two teams, who have actively participated in the Challenger Series.

However, Enigma Gaming is the newest addition. Comprising some of the country's best players - hiKKa, Smx, Badman, Busterrr, and Ghost, the audience is awaiting a showdown in this battle.

The Rad Syndicate is another bunch of top talent, comprising highly skilled players like ParadoX and Mast3r. They have performed in most of the Challenger Series, with their best finish being the Quarter Finals in Season 1.

Valorant fans are eagerly waiting for Team Mahi's return, who is one of the strongest contenders of the competition. Currently considered the best Valorant team that India has produced, they are indeed the ones to look out for.

The previous tournament concluded with Global Esports emerging victorious. However, with these three new teams being introduced and the other groups learning from their mistakes, it will be interesting to see if Global Esports manage to hold onto their title.