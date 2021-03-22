Global Esports defeats Team Mahi in the Grand Finale of Valorant WD Black Cup

Global Esports defeated Team Mahi in the grand finale of Valorant WD Black Cup by a final score of 3-2 in the best of five.

Team Mahi and Global Esports are the two top Valorant esports teams in India without a doubt. A healthy rivalry between the two teams pushes each other forward and inspires budding esports players.

Team Mahi maintained a winning streak since its formation as Velocity Esports, until it was broken by Global Esports during the Valorant Power Up tournament.

The two teams faced each other again in the grand finale of the Valorant WD Black Cup and gave each other a strong fight.

Valorant WD Black Cup Grand Finale

Valorant WD Black Cup was organized by The Esports Club in association with WD Black and AMD, from 3 March to 21 March 2021. The top 16 teams from across India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka participated in the tournament to have a shot at the ₹4,00,000/- prize pool.

After defeating numerous opponents, Team Mahi and Global Esports faced off in the best of five grand finales.

Advertisement

Global Esports played as the attackers in the first map Haven and took an early lead of 10-2. Even though Team Mahi fought back in the second half, the match ended with a final score of 13-11.

GE 1 - 0 TM

For the second map Icebox, Global Esports was once again playing as the attacker in the first half. This time Team Mahi took the lead with a score of 5-7. However, Global Esports made a total comeback in the second half, and once again took the match by a final score of 13-9.

GE 2 - 0 TM

Advertisement

The third map, Ascent, saw the leading team start off as the attackers. The first half was quite a close one with a score of 7-5 in favor of Global Esports. The close fight continued in the second half, and the match came to a draw by a score of 12-12. Team Mahi dominated the entire overtime, by winning 4 rounds. The match came to a close with a final score of 13-15.

GE 2 - 1 TM

On the fourth map, Bind and Team Mahi started off as the attackers and dominated the entire first half to secure a score of 4-8. Global Esports gave a fair fight, but the match came to a close with a final score of 8-13.

GE 2 - 2 TM

The final match of the best of five. Both the teams were at a draw, and whoever won this match, wins the tournaments. The stakes were certainly high.

Advertisement

Team Mahi started off the final match on Split as the attackers. However, Global Esports Dominated the entire first half by a score of 10-2. The match came to a close with a final score of 13-5.

GE 3 - 2 TM

// Score:

Map 1 - Haven 13-11 (GE won)

Map 2 - Icebox 13-9 (GE won)

Map 3 - Ascent 15-13 (TM won)

Map 4 - Bind 13-8 (TM won)

Map 5 - Split 13-5 (GE won)



🔴You can watch the past broadcast here: https://t.co/fBet1EPbDh — VALORANT India (@VALORANT_India) March 21, 2021

With This Global Esports not only won the match but won the Valorant WD Black Cup. It is without a doubt Team Mahi is preparing for the next encounter and to take the crown back.

Related: X10 Esports win Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Southeast Asia Stage 1 Masters