Valorant Power Up India full tournament format revealed

Valorant Power Up India is gearing up to be one of the most anticipated Valorant tournaments.

According to the format, the Valorant Power Up India tournament will consist of 256 teams battling it out over multiple qualifiers for the title of Champion.

Full tournament format for Valorant Power Up India

After the worldwide success of First Strike, fans are more than excited for more high profile Valorant tournaments.

ESPL, a well known global name in tournament organization, recently announced their plans for Valorant Power UP India. With a Prize Pool of ₹7,50,000/-, it is positioned to be one of the top tournaments in India and will highlight the Indian esports talent to the world.

ESPL later revealed Skyesports, who recently concluded Valorant League 2020 esports, to be the Production Partner of Valorant Power Up India.

Here’s the full tournament format for the ESPL Valorant Power India. 🏋️‍♂️Fight to prove yourself as the strongest Agents in 🇮🇳! Registration for Qualifier 2 has just open so ✍register now! https://t.co/AST7k2PFIJ



Prize Pool : ₹750,000@ESPL_GLOBAL @skyesportsindia pic.twitter.com/Z4yeQ5UICQ — Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) January 7, 2021

The Qualifiers would consist of 256 teams facing off in a best of one format until only 16 teams remain. The 16 teams will then further be divided into four groups of four teams each for the Group Stage matches.

Two teams, one from the winner’s bracket and one from the loser’s bracket, will qualify for the playoffs. Finally, the eight of the top teams would face off each other in the Quarterfinals, Semi-finals, and Finals in a head-to-head format to become the champion of the tournament.

Valorant Power Up India Qualifiers (Image via ESPL India)

The Qualifiers would be held at regular intervals. The first Qualifier for ESPL India - Valorant Power Up started on January 5th, 2021, and is scheduled till the 10th.

Valorant Power Up India Group Stage (Image via ESPL India)

The second Qualifier registration will be open until January 12th, 2021, with the qualifier taking place between January 14th and 19th.

Valorant Power Up India Playoff (Image via ESPL India)

Even though Valorant is a relatively new game, a healthy competitive community already seems to be thriving in India. ESPL India - Valorant Power Up tournament is a great opportunity for the community to face off in a tournament.

