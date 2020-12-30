Everything known about the ESPL Indian Valorant PowerUp tournament

With the Skyesports Valorant League wrapping up the Indian esports scene for 2020, the new year will bring lots of action and entertainment.

The ESPL Valorant PowerUp will be the first major tournament in 2021 in the region and will start on January 5th. The event will be a five-day affair and boast a prize pool of 7,50,000 INR, which is indeed a significant amount.

There will be four qualifier brackets leading to the main event, and each of the qualifiers will be playing host to 256 participants.

ESPL Indian Valorant PowerUp registration and prize distribution

The ESPL Indian Valorant PowerUp registrations are still ongoing. However, the final day to enter a team's name will be December 31st.

Players interested in giving this event a shot can register their teams on the official ESPL website.

Image via ESPL

With the cumulative prize pool being 7,50,000 INR, the distributions are broken up as follows:

First place: 4,00,000 INR

Second Place: 2,00,000 INR

Third and Fourth: 50,000 INR (each)

ESPL Indian Valorant PowerUp tournament format

Image via ESPL

Leading to the top 16, every match in the ESPL Indian Valorant PowerUp tournament will have best-of-1 games.

The qualifying event for all four qualifiers will have a best-of-3 format, where the top four teams from each group will be moving on to the main event. Thereby, this will allow 16 teams to qualify in total.

These 16 teams will be distributed into four groups, with only two from each seeding onto the next round of the competition.

The playoffs stage will boast a single-elimination best-of-3 bracket, while the Grand Finals will be a best-of-5.

The ESPL Indian Valorant PowerUp tournament will indeed be an excellent opportunity for the less known Indian teams to finally start making a name for themselves.