ESPL announces Valorant Power Up tournament for India

The Indian Valorant scene will experience another significant tournament coming its way on December 18th.

The ESPL Valorant Power Up is coming to both India and Bangladesh. After the First Strike tournament's massive success, Riot Games has decided to expand its competitive regions.

Valorant Agents of India, get ready!

ESPL Valorant Power Up coming soon to 🇮🇳 on the 18th of December 2020



Register on ESPL now at https://t.co/qPFj2uNYY2 to be notified by email when registration has begun.@playvalorantsa#Valorant #PowerUp #PowerUpIndia #PowerUpSeries pic.twitter.com/6bPyEH279l — ESPL (@ESPL_GLOBAL) December 14, 2020

ESPL is one of the biggest names in the gaming circuit, and this opportunity presents the Indian players with a chance to show off their skills in Valorant.

Ever since its inception, Valorant has mesmerized and taken over the competitive Indian gaming scenario. Riot is looking to add to this revolutionary change by integrating tournaments in such up-and-coming regions.

Valorant India and South Asia also updated its official Twitter handle with a post about the upcoming Valorant Power Up tournament that ESPL will conduct.

The announcement was followed by a short teaser that hinted at what players can expect. Gamers will have to register with an ESPL account to get updates about the event registration.

Time for India to #PowerUp for ESPL Valorant tournament 😎 https://t.co/NKW95BgD52 — VALORANT // India & South Asia (@playvalorantsa) December 14, 2020

The official rules and regulations were not disclosed; neither was the prize pool. However, this comes as a massive opportunity for competitive Indian Valorant players.

The official description greeted Indian players as "Valorant Agents of India," welcoming them into the vastly popular Valorant community. Thus, this is more than just an opportunity for the top Indian teams to perform globally.

After their third-place finish at the PVP Valorant SuperGamerFest 2020, Velocity Gaming is the team to beat in India right now. It will be interesting to see where they finish at the ESPL Valorant Power Up tournament.

This event is indeed brilliant news for competitive Indian Valorant gamers as the Power Up tournaments come with a lot of exposure. The official description mentions that India was selected as a region based on community responses.

This announcement has paved the way for Riot to venture into India officially. Valorant First Strike India might be a distant dream, but this tournament definitely gets players closer to that goal.

Thus, they will be looking forward to taking advantage of this opportunity for global exposure. Hopefully, gamers are ready to put on a show, and perhaps, this is a sign of better things to come.

