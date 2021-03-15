Yuvin Esports Pvt. Ltd. announces Community Cup Season 3 for Free Fire and Valorant

The Indian esports scene is in for a bit of excitement for the second half of March as Yuvin Esports has officially announced their Community Cup Season 3 for Free Fire and Valorant.

The international esports tournament organizer is finally coming up with their third iteration of the Community Cup. With the previous one being an incredibly successful affair, fans can look forward to an even more exciting competition this time around.

Yuvin Esports is proud to present our platform partners for Yuvin community cup season 3 - @EPULZEgaming

Sponsored by:- @OnnPremiumWear #BeTheYuvin #keepitonn pic.twitter.com/Tc2767QO34 — Yuvin Esports (@YuvinEsports) March 14, 2021

Season 3 of the Yuvin Esports Community Cup will have more than 100 teams competing in Riot Games’ Valorant and Garena’s Free Fire.

The organization has confirmed a prize pool grossing over Rs. 4.5 lakhs so far. However, they will be making further announcements soon and providing more details about the upcoming event.

Free Fire and Valorant to be featured in the Yuvin Esports Community Cup Season 3

Yuvin Community Cup Season 3 Valorant qualifiers registrations are open and free! Go to https://t.co/7FGHHOBrnk to register!

Follow @YuvinEsports for more updates! pic.twitter.com/Ip9jFtvpUI — Reckoning Esports (@ReckoningIndia) March 12, 2021

The Yuvin Esports Community Cup Season 3 will commence on March 22, 2021, and will be sponsored by the premium wear Indian brand, ONN by Lux Industries.

This will be the first time for ONN to enter the esports scene. As they have always catered to the needs of the millennials and Gen Z generation, them entering this scene does not come as much of a surprise.

Mr. Saket Todi, President, Marketing, Lux Industries, shared his excitement about engaging with an esports brand for the first time. He stated:

“The Yuvin Community Cup Season 3 was a much-awaited tournament among the youth. It’s a one-of-its-kind esports festival between multiple gaming communities that has driven huge engagements in its last two seasons.”

“ONN, being a youth-centric brand, can resonate with the brand connect of the Yuvin Community Cup. Just as Yuvin Community Cup focuses on churning out leaders, likely, ONN as a brand is focusing on reaching out to a greater mass, understating the consumer sentiments and requirements. By supporting this tournament, we aim to make the products meet the desires and aspirations of the youth. This goes without saying, that both the brands enjoy a high youth appeal and are set to emerge as the most favorite of the new generation.”

Meow16K wants us all to register for the Yuvin Community Cup Season 3 Valorant Qualifiers now! Yuvin Community Cup S3 Valorant brings you a prize pool of 3 Lakh INR! Head over to our website (link in the bio) and register now!

Sponsored by - @OnnPremiumWear

#keepitonn pic.twitter.com/KSnsBK0IMd — Yuvin Esports (@YuvinEsports) March 13, 2021

Sharang Naicker, Founder & MD of Yuvin Esports, had a few words to share with everyone as well:

“After the grand success of Yuvin Community Cup Season 1 and 2, which attracted over 2.6 mn engagements across various social media platforms, we are aiming higher now. We are extremely encouraged by the amazing response by the audience and looking forward to creating a festival of esports between multiple gaming communities, breaking the geographical barriers, and reaching out to the South Asian region. Stay tuned for the amazing times through Yuvin Community Cup Season 3.”

Valorant Yuvin Esports Community Cup format:

Sixteen teams will be seeded to the main event.

Four of the best teams in India will already be seeded for the main event.

The 12 teams qualifying will come from the qualifier (four from each).

All 16 teams will play the main event in a BO3 format in a Double Elimination.

The finals will be BO5 for the title of Grand Champions.

Free Fire Yuvin Esports Community Cup format:

Twenty-four invited teams (Invitations will be based on past performances) will be split into two groups of 12 teams each.

The top six teams from each group will go against each other in a three-day finale featuring six games each day.