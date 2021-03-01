Indian Valorant reaches new heights as Global Esports defeats Team Mahi and wins the ESPL Power Up India

Global Esports has won ESPL Valorant Power Up India after defeating Team Mahi with a score of 3-1 in a best-of-five matchup.

Global Esports had managed to tackle Team Mahi in the TEC Valorant Invitational Season 2 before this tournament and took that form into ESPL Power Up India.

Global Esports bagged a prize of ₹400,000. Team Mahi grabbed a prize of ₹200,000. Both teams played extremely well in the qualifiers, group stages, and playoffs.

The tournament also recorded over 200k views in the grand finals alone in the Hindi live stream. With more than 9.2k concurrent watcher, Indian Valorant is has taken a massive step in the esports industry.

ESPL Valorant Power Up India standings

The Power Up Series of ESPL Valorant was executed via a vast selection process. Four teams from each of the four qualifiers advanced to the group stages.

In the group stages, the top two spots from each group went through. These two teams advanced to the playoffs in a knockout round.

Finally, the two teams faced each other in the grand finals.

Advertisement

This is how the standings looked in the end:

ESPL Valorant Power Up India standings (Image via ESPL)

The grand finals between Team Mahi and Global Esports

The grand finals between two of the strongest teams involved a lot of twists. Global Esports had already made history a few days back when it prevented Team Mahi from winning the TEC Invitational.

Today, Global Esports managed to score 13-0 in the first map Haven against the South Asian champions. SkRossi secured 18 kills and only faced four deaths.

FLAWLESS — Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) February 28, 2021

The second map was quite close. Team Mahi won on the Bind map with a score of 13-10. This map got fans to hope for a comeback from Team Mahi. This was the only map that Global Esports lost in the Valorant tournament.

The hopes of a comeback were slain after the next two maps were convincingly won by Global Esports. The third map was Icebox, a map which Global Esports has always had an advantage in. It won the map with a score of 13-8 in its favor.

The final map was Ascent, where Team Mahi was beaten by a score of 13-4.

Advertisement

The bar has now been set very high for the Indian Valorant scene. Global Esports beat Team Mahi in three consecutive matches this week.

SkRossi was remarkable throughout. The player was fantastic with his site entries and the Operator. Global Esports was phenomenal, with him popping off heads and Hellranger controlling the strategy.

What an unbelievable form SKRossi is in! Unmatched performance throughout the tournament! Congratulations SK Rossi for winning the MVP@skrossigg @GlobalEsportsIn @playVALORANTsa @ESPL_GLOBAL pic.twitter.com/iSsLnZBIJg — Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) February 28, 2021

Team Mahi definitely needs to pull up its socks and learn from this experience.