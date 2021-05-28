Valorant org Team Mahi to be renamed Velocity Gaming; manager asks community to send personally designed logos

Team Mahi, a Valorant organization in the Indian community, has recently changed its name back to Velocity Gaming.

While this is not the first time the team has performed under this moniker, the reasoning behind its name change this time is very mysterious. Velocity Gaming was first formed in 2017, and in 2019, it was registered as an Indian esports organization by Manoj “SENTINEL” Kashyap.

The organization first ventured into the country’s Rainbow Six Siege scene, flourishing in it. Soon after, when the esports market around PUBG Mobile and Counter-Strike was booming in India, they chose to venture into different sectors.

Soon after, when Valorant came out, SENTINEL approached the orgless Valorant roster of The Vertigo. The Vertigo was a team formed by Anuj “Amaterasu” Sharma, Tejas “rite2ace” Sawant, and Karan “Excali” Mhaswadkar, who approached Sabyasachi “Antidote” Bose, and Vibhor “Vibhor” Vaid.

After signing with the team, a new Valorant roster was formed under the banner of Velocity Gaming.

Velocity Gaming’s history in Valorant

The orgless roster of The Vertigo had already been made famous with victories at the AMD Valorant Cup and Global Esports SEA Launch Tournament. Looking at the roster’s potential, Velocity Gaming chose to bring them under a safe roof where they could flourish.

Around December, SENTINEL chose to rename the Valorant team to Team Mahi to bring the team under his family empire, Mahi Industries. From there on, the Valorant roster of Velocity Gaming was known as Team Mahi.

But the roster once again got its name changed back to Velocity Gaming. The team’s manager, Adarsh “Euphoria” Singh Shikarwar, teased the community with an Instagram post, saying the words “Velocity Gaming?”

In a recent poll, he also asked the community to submit logos, and the winning logo would be used as the new team’s official logo.

Even though it is almost confirmed that they have been renamed Velocity Gaming once again, the officials have made no official announcement. This news, although solid, should be taken with a grain of salt.