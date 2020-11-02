Indian organization GodLike Esports sign Valorant roster

Since the announcement of Riot Games' first self-produced Valorant esports tournament, First Strike, esports organizations across the planet have been busy forming their own rosters for the game.

With major companies like Cloud9, Team SOLOMID, and G2 Esports joining the Valorant esport scene, the Indian esport scene has also witnessed its own share of buzz surrounding the FPS game.

GodLike Esports becomes newest Valorant roster in the Indian scene

After LevelZero Esports and Velocity Gaming, GodLike Esports recently announced on their Instagram account regarding the signing of five players for their official Valorant roster.

The introductory video presented by GodLike Esports revealing their Valorant lineup features,

Divyansh 'Scarg0d' Jain (Raze Main)

Jigar 'smx' Mehta (Sova Main)

Shivam 'Shivy' Ajmani (Breach Main)

Abhay 'KnightRider' Mulchandani (Jett Main)

Shane 'Whitehorse' Kariwow (Cypher Main)

GodLike Esports, aka Nova GodLike, after the partnership between the two organizations for the PUBG Mobile scene in India, will be looking to pick up steam as this lineup has already managed to taste success at the 1 Play Esportst event, under the banner of FaR Esports, where they defeated Global Esports in the finals.

However, after victory in the 1play Esports Invitational, FAR Esports lost to Team Tamilas in the final of the LG Ultragear TEC Valorant Challenger Series 3. This after they had put up a stellar performance in their run to the finals.

However, with many Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Apex Legends professional players turning to Valorant in the Indian scene under the banner of successful organizations like Velocity Gaming and Global Esports, it is going to be interesting to see if GodLike Esports can keep up with their trend of bagging silverware.

The lineup that has been signed for GodLike Esports consists of former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive professionals, smx along with Knightrider_ and Sh1vy from team God Particles as well as Orange Rock Esports' Whitehorse with Scargod coming in as the rising star and would be a prodigy for the team.

With a potential lineup filled with extremely talented and proven players, GodLike Esports' future in Valorant looks hopeful as the team prepares for their first tournament for the organization.