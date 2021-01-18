Former Indian CS: GO pro haiVaan joins GodLike Esports’ Valorant roster

PUBG Mobile stalwarts GodLike Esports are looking to strengthen their Valorant roster in 2021 and solidify themselves as one of the best teams in India.

It was just a month ago that the organization signed prodigal CS: GO talent Debanjan “DEATHMAKER” Das from Global Esports. They have now announced the addition of Vishal’ haiVaan’ Sharma to the roster, thereby significantly boosting their talent pool.

A couple of days ago, the former OpTic Gaming pro called it quits with Valve’s shooter. Though a move to Valorant was something many in the Indian community predicted, what came as a surprise was his addition to the GodLike unit.

He is one of the most experienced CS: GO professionals in the nation, and along with the addition of DEATHMAKER, Godlike might just become a dominant Valorant side in India.

haiVaan replaces sMx in GodLike Esports’ Valorant roster

To those unaware, Jigar ‘sMx’ Mehta, known as the Sova main for GodLike, had parted ways with the organization, and haiVaan will be filling his shoes.

haiVaan might also be playing the role of the IGL for this Valorant roster, but there is no official statement from the company in that regard.

GodLike first created their Valorant roster in November 2020, when they signed up the entirety of the FaR Esports squad right after they won the 1 Play Esports Valorant Invitational.

GoldLike may not have been as dominant in the Indian Valorant scene as Team Mahi is, but they will be looking to change all that with the addition of haiVaan to the side.

Here is a look at the GodLike Valorant roster heading into the 2021 competitive season: