India’s most celebrated CS: GO pro Deathmaker makes the shift to Valorant with PUBG Mobile stalwarts, GodLike Esports

Recent developments in the Indian esports landscape bring some big news for the nation's Valorant scene.

It would seem that the region's most celebrated CS: GO professional Debanjan 'Deathmaker' Das has finally decided to make the shift to Valorant and has jumped orgs from Global Esports to GodLike Esports.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Esports, Deathmaker did say that he was not looking to completely involve himself in the Valorant pro scene anytime soon. So, what caused the sudden change of heart is still quite unknown. Nevertheless, this is indeed great news for the nation’s Valorant scene.

In his recent Facebook status update, Deathmaker opens up a bit about his decision and says:

“Counter-Strike is a beautiful game. Having a wonderful teammate makes it good, having a wonderful team makes it better, and having an amazing organization behind our backs makes it the best. I’d like to thank Global Esports for giving me their best and believing in me. Unfortunately, our journey takes different paths here. Whether they will collide again, I don’t know. What I know is that both GE and I will have the best interests for each other in our minds. As for me now? It’s time to take a break from CS: GO.”

Deathmaker joins GodLike Esports’ Valorant roster

As Deathmaker’s time in Global Esports comes to an end, he will be looking to leave his mark in the Valorant esports scene, but this time with GodLike Esports.

Back in the 2nd of November, GodLike Esports had officially announced their Valorant roster, and they had signed up the members of FaR Esports to their line-up:

Divyansh 'Scarg0d' Jain (Raze Main)

Jigar 'sMx' Mehta (Sova Main)

Shivam 'sh1vy' Ajmani (Breach Main)

Abhay 'KnightRider' Mulchandani (Jett Main)

Shane 'WhiteHorse' Kariwow (Cypher Main)

With the addition of Deathmaker to the side, the org will be a powerhouse and will likely contest for the crown of the best Valorant team in India.