TSM's former PUBG Mobile roster joins GodLike for BGMI tournaments

Ever since the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and the announcement of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS 2021), there has been a lot of hustle and bustle in the Indian gaming community.

Many new organizations are trying to enter the BGMI scene while numerous previous organizations are making much-needed changes to their roster. Every team is looking to get their roster straight before the start of BGIS.

GodLike Battlegrounds Mobile India roster

The latest among a large number of organizations to announce their BGMI roster is the popular Indian organization GodLike Esports. The organization has picked up the star-studded lineup which was earlier a part of TSM FTX.

GodLike BGMI roster:-

1) Clutchgod (Vivek Aabhas Horo): IGL/Assaulter

2) Neyoo (Suraj Nityanand Majumdar): Entry Fragger/ Assaulter

3) Jonathan (Jonathan Jude Amaral): Assaulter

4) ZGOD (Abhishek Choudhary): Support/Assaulter

5) GHATAK (Abhijeet Andhare): Coach/Support

This roster is a power-packed mix of some of the best Indian players plus experienced veterans such as Ghatak. Touted as currently the best Indian team, the roster includes top assaulters such as Jonathan, who has made a name for himself for his consistency, game sense, and skills featuring at the top of the leaderboards across various tournaments.

ZGOD and Neyoo too are excellent players capable of single-handedly carrying their squad in tough times. These players too have great game sense and skills and are a much-needed addition to the team

Clutchgod, the IGL of the team, has been honing his IGL'ing under the watchful eyes of Ghatak who is a coach and a support player for the team. To top that, Clutchgod has excellent fragging skills as well which gives him an edge in 1v1 duels.

The roster is currently in top form dominating the India scene in scrims and minor tournaments. The roster has earlier won the PMCO: 2019 Fall Split (with ClutchGod and ZGOD) and the PMIS: 2020. They have also finished 2nd in the PMPL: South Asia S1 League Stage and Finals and have finished 6th in the PMWL: 2020 Season 0.

About GodLike Esports:

GodLike Esports is an Indian Esports organization owned and created by popular YouTuber and content creator Kronten aka Chetan Chandgude. The organization fields rosters in numerous titles including Valorant, BGMI, and COD Mobile.

